Georgians to Newsmax: Freedom Caucus Ouster Won't Hurt MTG at Home

Despite the national press surrounding the recent ouster of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the conservative House Republican Freedom Caucus, the controversial lawmaker's fellow Georgia Republicans agree it will have no impact on her efforts to win renomination and reelection next year.

Asked if her reported expulsion from what is inarguably the most pro-Trump caucus in the House would hurt the two-term lawmaker in 2024, veteran Georgia GOP consultant Matt Towery told us: "Not in the least. Most of her voters don't care about the Freedom Caucus."

Towery's opinion of no damage done to the lawmaker known as MTG was seconded by former Rep. John Linder, R-Ga.

"I doubt it," said Linder, a past chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and no friend of Greene. "That is inside baseball from this distance."

Earlier this year, Greene got into a verbal slugfest with fellow conservative Republican and Freedom Caucus member Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., which was widely reported and considered the premier reason for her ouster.

The Peach State lawmaker has also been criticized within the Freedom Caucus for her unwavering support of and close relationship with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She stuck with the Californian throughout the 15 ballots it took for him to seize the speaker's gavel and strongly backed the Biden-McCarthy debt deal.

"I don't believe the expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the Freedom Caucus will hurt her in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which perhaps has one of the most conservative voter bases in the country," said InsiderAvantage Georgia publisher Phil Kent.

"The fact that she is closely allied with Speaker McCarthy works to her benefit since she had already extracted promises from him regarding action on a variety of important public policy issues. Her district is also very pro-Donald Trump, and it also helps she is allied with him. Finally, I don't think she has any personal political aspirations outside of her own."

Last year, Greene won renomination with 70% over five primary opponents.

