After Rep. Gonzalez's Exit, All Signs Point to Pro-Trump Max Miller in Ohio

Hours after Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, announced he would not seek reelection next year, Republican sources in Ohio and Washington, D.C., agreed that primary opponent and former Trump White House staffer Max Miller was in a strong position to win the nomination and election in the state's 16th Congressional District, which includes some western suburbs of Cleveland.

''I'm not aware of any other Republican candidate'' for the seat, a former state official who requested anonymity told Newsmax. ''I think the field is clear for him because of money and Trump.''

Earlier this year, the former president appeared in the Buckeye State with Miller and issued a strong endorsement of his former aide.

In no uncertain terms, he denounced Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment after he left office this year.

Gonzalez, famed as an Ohio State University football star and as a professional with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, made it clear his disgust with Trump was a big part of his decision to say he was ''out of here.''

Trump, in Gonzalez's opinion, is a ''cancer'' on U.S. politics and someone ''who can never be president again.''

''Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal,'' he added.

It is widely felt that the Cuyahoga County Republican Committee led by Chairman Lisa Stickan is not enamored with the thought of Miller, a Trump ally and Marine Corps Reservist, as their nominee.

But all signs are there that no significant ''establishment'' Republican wants to take him on.

