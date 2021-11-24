Gohmert Running for AG to Stop George P. Bush

Rep. Louie Gohmert made his surprise decision Monday evening to seek the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general primarily to stop George P. Bush from winning a position that could make him governor in four years, Republican sources in Texas told Newsmax.

"Louie is 68, knows that at age 68, he probably won’t go on to be governor," one source who requested anonymity told us, "So he’s making this move because he feels George P. has to be stopped and [incumbent Attorney General Ken] Paxton is tainted and may not be able to beat him."

State Land Commissioner Bush, 44, is the namesake-nephew and grandson of two former presidents. With the defeat for Congress of his cousin Pierce Bush in 2020, George P. is considered the pivotal figure in keeping the Bush political dynasty alive in the 21st Century.

Paxton is a popular figure among Lone Star State conservatives from his fights for voter ID laws, lawsuits against local governments for stay-at-home and masking laws during the COVID-pandemic, and for tougher treatment of illegal immigrants.

He has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

But Paxton, 58, has been under indictment since 2015 on charges of securities fraud that allegedly occurred before he took office. Last year, several former Paxton staffers charged him with "bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes."

Shortly after Gohmert announced he was ending his 18-year stint in Congress to run for attorney general, fellow conservative and State Rep. Matt Krause announced he was leaving the race to seek the position of Tarrant County (Fort Worth) district attorney. In leaving the race, Krause endorsed Gohmert.

Several weeks ago, Gohmert had quietly signaled to supporters he would run if he had $1 million in his campaign coffers. Sources close to the congressman said he had collected the cash before he made his announcement Monday.

Under Lone State election law, the statewide primary for attorney general will be March 1 and, if no candidate receives a majority, a run-off will be held May 24.

Democrats, who drew 47% of the vote against Paxton in 2018, smell blood and have found a first-rate candidate for attorney general: Joe Jaworski, former mayor of Galveston and grandson of legendary Texas “superlawyer” and onetime Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.