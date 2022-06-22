Two Trump-Backed Candidates in Georgia Beaten by Trumpsters

Less than 24 hours after the results were called in Republican runoffs for primaries in Georgia’s 7th and 10th Districts, the national press was emphasizing that the defeated candidates had the strong endorsement of Donald Trump.

In the 7th District (suburban Atlanta), Dr. Richard McCormick demolished attorney Randy Evans. In the 10th District (East Central Georgia), trucking executive Mike Collins won big over Democrat-turned-Republican state Rep. Vernon Jones.

Evans and Jones had Trump’s endorsement; opponents McCormick and Collins both drew more than 70% of the vote.

What is almost never mentioned is that the two triumphant Republican nominees were strong Trump backers. McCormick and Collins repeatedly praised the former president, and shared his views on opposing abortion, supporting the right to keep and bear arms, standing against "endless wars," and voicing doubts about international organizations and globalization.

"These were both congressional districts where Trump won heavily in 2020," Insider Advantage publisher Phil Kent of Atlanta told Newsmax. "But Dr. McCormick, who won in the 7th, is very well known, a solid conservative and a former Marine. Evans calling him a "RINO" [Republican in name only] was a foolish ad strategy."

As for the 10th District, Kent told Newsmax: "Mike Collins is the son of the late and very popular Rep. Mac Collins[1993-2005]. And Collins lived in the district his whole life, while Jones was labeled a carpetbagger."

Former Rep. John Linder, R-Ga., a past chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, agreed.

"Collins ran a very aggressive campaign, and his father is still remembered fondly in a large part of the new district," Linder said. "Many here still remember Jones as a very liberal Democrat. He did not have much going for him other than the Trump endorsement."

As for Evans in the 7th District, Linder noted that "beyond his dad [Atlanta superlawyer and Trump's ambassador to Luxembourg, Randy Evans] and Newt Gingrich gathering endorsements, he had little to to run on. McCormick lives in Forsyth County [suburban Atlanta] and won the primary in a large part of the district two years ago [when he was the Republican nominee in the old 6th District] and had an aggressive campaign.

“Neither race was ever close.”

