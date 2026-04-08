Trump-Backed Clay Fuller Wins House Race in Georgia

By a margin of roughly 56% to 44%, Republican Clay Fuller — a former district attorney and Air National Guard lieutenant colonel who was endorsed by President Donald Trump — handily won the nationally watched special election Tuesday for the U.S. House in Georgia's 14th District.

Although Fuller's margin was lower than the 68% rolled up by former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in her last trip to the polls in 2024, it was certainly a decisive win under the circumstances.

State and national Democrats poured millions of dollars behind Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and strong opponent of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

"We are currently in a forever war," Harris said in a recent debate, adding that "we should be trying to pull out of it."

Fuller countered that "our country is safer because of what the president has done regarding Iran" and that "it is a death cult that cannot be negotiated with."

Fuller also campaigned as a supporter of Trump and his domestic agenda and had the president's blessing on his Truth Social.

Local experts said the turnout in historically Republican portions of the North Georgia district was 28% of the 2024 turnout, compared to a 38% turnout in Democrat portions.

"The Democrats spent millions of dollars to try to beat Clay Fuller, but ended up essentially getting the same number of votes even if they had spent nothing," Phil Kent, Augusta (Georgia) publisher and conservative activist, told Newsmax.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.