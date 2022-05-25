A Devastating End to Bush Dynasty

In what was inarguably the worst defeat suffered by a member of the Bush family, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton won the Republican run-off for a third term on Tuesday night by a margin of nearly 2-to-1 over George P. Bush.

The decisive defeat of Bush, state land commissioner and namesake-grandson and nephew of two presidents, signaled the possible end of a four-generation old political dynasty.

Bush, 46, lost decisively throughout the Lone Star State except in Travis County (which includes the capital city of Austin).

In what undoubtedly fueled Paxton's big win, the incumbent was not only endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but had a recent clip of Trump standing beside him and delivering the endorsement tweeted out last week. Moreover, Trump himself issued a statement on Tuesday morning underscoring his support for Paxton.

Paxton's big win was particularly impressive in that the state's top law enforcement official has been under indictment for security fraud since 2015 and is now under investigation by the FBI on charges of bribery. He has also reportedly had an extramarital affair with a woman he later recommended for a job.

"Conservatives were obviously content with renominating someone with a tainted record over someone who could perpetuate the Bush family in Republican politics for another 20 years," a former GOP U.S. Representative from Texas, who requested anonymity, told Newsmax.

At first glance, it would appear that Bush's crushing loss was a curtain call in his family's long-running political show. There are no other Bushes on the horizon interested in politics. His younger brother Jeb Bush Jr., an investment banker in Miami, Florida, has made no moves toward a political career of his own. First cousins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne, the daughters of George W. Bush, are a television journalist and head of a public health non-profit, respectively.

Another first cousin, Pierce Bush, placed third and failed to make the run-off when he ran for Congress two years ago from the Houston area (which grandfather George H.W. Bush represented in Congress from 1966-70).

But there were others in Texas politics who were not ready to write the Bush family's obituary just yet.

"I am afraid he will try something in the future because the family and friends are not smart enough to go away," said Austin attorney Howard Hickman, a conservative activist since Ronald Reagan's first bid for president in 1976, "He should have stayed Land Commissioner and waited for an opening without an incumbent. Whatever he does, he will not win a statewide race in Texas. He will probably next try a congressional seat when one opens up."

