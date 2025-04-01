Despite Last-Minute Jitters, GOP Should Hold On to Waltz's Seat

With moments to go in Florida's 6th Congressional District in a nationally watched special election, Republicans who spoke to Newsmax expressed confidence that their last-minute adrenaline over the tightness of the election — not to mention the heavy GOP coloration of the district — will keep former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat in Republican hands.

However, a survey done for Florida Politics by St. Pete Polls completed March 26 showed Trump Republican and state Sen. Randy Fine barely leading Democrat Josh Weil by 48% to 44% among likely voters.

These figures were stunning, to say the least, in a district Donald Trump and Waltz carried by margins of 2-to-1 last fall. Waltz subsequently resigned to become Trump's national security adviser and thus necessitated the current special election.

Fine, who would be the third Jewish Republican House member if elected, cuts a controversial profile. He has history of what Florida Today has described as "launching tirades against others as crusades on behalf of his constituents." He was once held in contempt of court for making an obscene gesture and ordered to take an anger management course.

"Randy has a conservative record, but he thinks he's Donald Trump and can say or do anything he wants," said one Florida GOP activist who requested anonymity. "And he has clashed repeatedly with [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, who held this district before Mike Waltz and is revered here."

Sensing a possible upset, Democrats began raising funds nationwide on the message that the little-known Weil would strike a blow at "Donald Trump's agenda" if he pulled off the upset. Within weeks, Weil raised more than $10 million to Fine's $1 million.

But in the past few days, local sources told us, party activists grew jittery about actually losing one of the safest GOP districts in the U.S. and began intense voter canvassing throughout the 6th District. Trump himself weighed in strongly for Fine last week with a tele-rally from the White House urging a strong vote for fellow Republican Fine.

"My guess from formerly representing this area is that despite the 10-to-1 spending disadvantage for Fine, he should be able to survive the battle," said former Rep. John Mica, R-Fla., who represented much of the present 6th District before reapportionment in 2021, "With an extremely narrow margin in the House, Democrats are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Fine to pick up another seat."

