Georgia Senator Calls for Defunding Fulton County DA's Office

Outraged by what he calls the "prosecution and persecution" of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, GOP Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore has called for an emergency special session of the state Legislature to cut off state tax dollars for the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis, Moore pointed out to Newsmax, represents one county out of 159 but her office is funded in part by taxpayers from across the state.

But less than a week after Moore's move, only one of his fellow 32 Republican colleagues in the 56-member Senate has voiced positive sounds about calling for such a special session.

"It's most disappointing to me," the freshman lawmaker told us on Wednesday. "It's hard to soar like an eagle when you are dealing with a bunch of buzzards."

Moore was referring to the fact that, rather than go into session and vote to slash funding for Willis' prosecutorial office, his Republican colleagues would defer to a new Prosecutorial Oversight Commission to deal with any mishandling of the Trump prosecution at the hands of Willis.

"So they would rather trust unelected bureaucrats than the elected representatives of the people of Georgia," said Moore.

He also lashed out at other Republicans who refuse to embrace his motion, notably Gov. Brian Kemp.

"A disgrace to this situation," is how Moore characterized the governor. In his words, Kemp took 19 days to certify the election results. "Hillary Clinton [after losing the presidency to Trump in '20] and [2018 Georgia Democrat gubernatorial nominee] Stacey Abrams both complained about the election outcome without anyone prosecuting him.

"President Trump expressed his First Amendment rights [to say that he actually carried Georgia in 2020], and he is charged with crimes."

The Dade County ("right on the Tennessee border") senator strongly believes "Fani Willis is a domestic threat, and we have to see that the taxes [from outside Fulton County] don't go to her prosecutions. And I would rather be tarred and feathered if I allow Fani Willis to go on as she has."

