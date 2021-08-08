Novelist Allen Drury Foresaw Today's Violence,Law and Order Issue 38 Years Ago

​There is “a general tide of wanton crime” spreading throughout the nation….” Everybody was getting into the act nowadays: killing for killing’s sake was becoming an American habit” …….” the primitives…. who roamed the street and slaughtered on a second’s sick impulse….”

Strong language, all right, and certainly applicable to today’s rising tide of lawlessness that has spawned both a call on the left to “defund the police” as well as demands for more “law and order” on the right.

But the words are actually from a work of fiction written in 1983. In what would turn out to be an eerily prophetic tome, the late Allen Drury—famed for the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Advise and Consent” that has long been considered the definitive Washington political novel—also produced an insightful and provocative book on the Supreme Court entitled “Decision.”

With the same powerful words and memorable characters that were emblematic of “Advise and Consent,” “Decision” foresees a Supreme Court case in the near future dealing with a terrorist bombing of the Pomeroy Station Atomic Energy Installation in Columbia, South Carolina.

As the case of 1960’s underground militant and suspected bomber Earle Holgren works its way through state court and to the highest court in the land, it brings out the personal and philosophical sides of the nine justices — ranging from their individual views on the death penalty to their respective fears of where society is going.

On the latter point, Drury — almost incredibly — saw 2021 coming. In “Decision,” one sees vivid descriptions of situations throughout America not unlike the violence that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020 or the politically-charged showdown at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 of this year.

“Robberies, rapes, molestations, and wanton casual killings in public streets and private neighborhoods were becoming so prevalent,” muses underground terrorist (and Harvard graduate) Holgren. He pondered “sometimes whether it was worth a personal effort to bring the society down.”

And, as it is today, everyone seems to have an opinion about it.

State attorneys general are today becoming very aggressive (and ambitious) officials. They make “causes célèbre” out of everything from prosecuting Big Tech for withholding information from the public to trying to thwart federal plans for dealing with climate change that they feel will harm their states’ economies.

At a time when AG simply stood for “Aspiring Governor” in most states, Drury portrays Regard Stinnet — “dark-haired, dark-eyed, dark-minded, a well-set-up 36” and attorney general of South Carolina. Stinnet feels the bombing in his state and trial of captured terrorist Holgren will make him the high priest of law and order.

A graduate of Duke University and Yale Law School, Stinnet knows how to argue a case and a lot of other things. His interrogation of suspects includes a dose of sleep deprivation, something he experienced at the hands of the Viet Cong while briefly a prisoner at the close of the Vietnam War.

With his office deluged with letters and telegrams of encouragement (remember—this was before email and texts), Stinnet organizes a nationwide movement to support law enforcement officers and tougher means of crime-fighting. Its name is “Justice Now!” and its slogan is “Enough is Enough.”

About the only area of prophecy in which the author is off is on the Supreme Court itself. The “Elphinstine Court” under Chief Justice Edmund Duncan Elphinstone includes a Black and woman.

But the backgrounds of its justices are more like the high court of Drury’s days as a New York Times correspondent in the 1940’s and ‘50’s than today's. The Elphinstone Court includes two former senators, two past Cabinet Members, a former governor of South Carolina, and a onetime law school dean. In the last half-century, only three justices have not served as judges on a lower bench of the judiciary.

But Drury saw much of what happens in today’s streets and courtrooms more than a generation ago. His foresight in “Decision” and its stunning conclusion truly merit the adjective “timeless”—and his book is very much worth reading or re-reading.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.


