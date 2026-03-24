Japanese Leader Could Help US End War in Iran

By many accounts in Tokyo, the meeting in Washington last week between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi went well and the friendship between the two leaders is genuine and solid.

In the last few days, a number of officials in the Japanese government are discussing privately whether their country might act as a go-between for the U.S. and Iran to bring the war to an end.

"We're ready to do anything possible, and if it is at all possible, we will talk to Iran," said one Japanese official who requested anonymity, adding that this was "not impossible" as long as the prime minister consulted Trump.

The prospect of Japan acting as a peace-seeking conduit to Iran for the U.S. is fueled in large part by the relationship between the nation's two leaders.

Officials in Takaichi's government who spoke to Newsmax likened the Trump-Takaichi relationship to such notably warm friendships between the U.S. president and Japanese prime minister as Ronald Reagan to Yasuhiro Nakasone (they publicly called each other "Ron" and "Yasu") and George W. Bush to Junichiro Koizumi (who famously joined the 43rd president at Graceland to proclaim his passion for the music of Elvis Presley, "the King").

As for Trump's much-discussed quip to Takaichi regarding the Feb. 28 U.S. strike on Iran and Japan knowing "all about surprise attacks. Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" one source at the Japanese Foreign Ministry told us the prime minister took no offense to the remark.

The source said Takaichi and her top associates believe that there is "something real about Mr. Trump" and she "has a very warm feeling about him," much like the one she has for the late Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese prime minister and her mentor.

To those who ask what role Japan could play in ending the war in Iran, government sources noted that Tokyo maintains full diplomatic relations with Tehran (Washington does not) with both an embassy and ambassador.

Takaichi could presumably contact Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian or anyone in the regime.

Moreover, the possible impact of the Iran war on Japan is strong. Japan gets 90% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz — more than any other country in the world — and would be among the most adversely affected by a prolonged closure of Hormuz.

Should Japan become unable to use the important shipping route for a prolonged period, the outcome would be "frightening," one Foreign Ministry adviser said, noting that Japanese oil reserves "will last, at most, 260 or so days."

Iran began talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on March 20 about possibly opening the strait, according to CNA News (Singapore).

As for Japan playing peacemaker between the U.S. and Iran, one official at the Foreign Ministry told us that "it's all up to Iran."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.