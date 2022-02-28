Poll Shows Republicans Winning House

With two days before President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Democrats have gotten a big jolt from a just-completed Washington Post/ABC News poll showing 49% of voters nationwide prefer Republican candidates for Congress.

In contrast, the same survey showed 42% of voters nationwide supporting Democrat candidates for Congress.

"Just ahead of the 2018 elections, which saw Democrats score big gains and capture control of the House," concluded the Post, "it was Democrats who enjoyed a seven-point advantage on the same question."

The poll also comes at a time when 30 Democrats are either retiring from the House or seeking another office — just ten seats below the modern high of 40 Democrat exiters from the House in 1992. Sources in both parties told Newsmax they expect more Democrats to announce they are leaving the House in the coming weeks.

In contrast, only 14 Republicans are leaving the House.

While many Democrats hoped that Americans would rally to Biden during the Russo-Ukraine War, the Post survey showed otherwise. A big majority of American voters (6%) favor the sanctions the administration has imposed on Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, but 47% of the same voters disapprove of the president's handling of the crisis.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.