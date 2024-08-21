WATCH TV LIVE

No 'Buyer's Remorse' on Walz From Dem Delegates

Tim Walz (Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 21 August 2024 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

For all of the reports of disappointment among Democrats that Kamala Harris did not tap Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate and thus presumably nail down his state's 19 electoral votes, there was no sign at their national convention of any regrets or disappointments of her eventual selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Delegates from various states who spoke to Newsmax on Tuesday — many of whom admired Shapiro — nonetheless voiced enthusiasm about Walz and confidence that he would be an asset to their party's national ticket.

Florida State Democratic Chairman Nikki Fried seemed to speak for many at the convention center in Chicago when she told Newsmax "I love Josh Shapiro, but Tim Walz is fantastic and will help Kamala in Florida."

Fried, a former state commissioner of agriculture, specifically noted Walz's "background in farming and his military background will be appealing in Florida."

She added her opinion that Florida, which last went for a Democrat presidential hopeful in 2012, "is definitely in play this year. We had a big win in races for school boards tonight [Tuesday, as local board members were elected on the same day as the Sunshine State's primary] and defeated supporters of [Republican Gov. Ron] DeSantis and his agenda. And we have a strong ticket with Kamala and Tim Walz."

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow agreed, voicing admiration for Shapiro but quickly adding "Walz is a consummate candidate for Michigan and for the Midwest states in general."

"I'm biased because Josh Shapiro was once a county official like me," Lou Magazzu, past chairman of the National Democratic County Officials and a past Cumberland County, N.J., freeholder, told us, "He's a friend and I respect him a lot."

But Magazzu also said "Walz will be a big asset. His persona and history as a veteran, a farmer, a congressman and governor will sell, especially in South Jersey. Kamala made a great choice."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 21 August 2024 04:37 PM
