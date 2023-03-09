×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | smith | clinton | china | human rights

Rep. Chris Smith: No More Favored Trade With China

John Gizzi By Thursday, 09 March 2023 04:22 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

As China continues to threaten an invasion of neighboring Taiwan and refuses to rule out helping Russia in its war with Ukraine, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said, in effect, "enough is enough."

In a surprise move, Smith recently co-sponsored legislation to revoke Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with China. The chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) specifically cited Beijing's increasingly egregious human rights abuses as reasons for rending PNTR.

The New Jerseyan specifically pointed to former President Bill Clinton, who delinked trade with China from human rights in 1994. Since then, Smith charged, "The Chinese Communist Party has been growing into an economic power, stealing American jobs and intellectual property while getting an absolute pass for its heinous human rights abuses."

By returning to a linkage between trade and human rights, Smith said, Congress would "correct President Clinton's horrific mistake and return to the pre-Clinton norm — annual renewal of normal trade relations contingent on concrete progress on human rights."

Smith also promised that linking trade and human rights in the U.S. policy toward China would be a top priority of the China Commission. 

So far, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., is the only co-sponsor of Smith's measure. But other lawmakers of both parties are expected to soon join them. 

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
As China continues to threaten an invasion of neighboring Taiwan and refuses to rule out helping Russia in its war with Ukraine, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. said, in effect, "enough is enough." In a surprise move, Smith recently co-sponsored legislation to revoke ...
china, smith, clinton, china, human rights
231
2023-22-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved