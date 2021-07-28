Despite Campaign Dollars, Liz Cheney on Ropes for Reelection

Rep. Liz Cheney was drawing nationwide attention Tuesday as one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the violence at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

But whether the publicity on national television helps Wyoming’s congresswoman-at-large win a difficult primary next year remains to be seen.

At this point, there are two schools of opinion on whether Cheney survives and goes on to win a fourth term: first, that the continued hostility to former President Trump and her ready acceptance to serve on a committee named by Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi has doomed the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney; second, that the presence of several pro-Trump opponents and her own record-setting fund-raising will put Cheney over the top.

"I have listened to Rep. Cheney’s explanation of her vote to impeach former President Trump but I still do not understand," Diemer True, former Wyoming GOP State Chairman and onetime state Senate president, told Newsmax. "She has hurt Wyoming’s influence in Congress with her persistence in fighting this."

True quickly added that "I believe her chances of reelection are seriously threatened by her actions. Having said that, it is a long time until the next [primary] election."

Jack Mueller of Cheyenne, former National Chairman of the Young Republicans, told Newsmax " if there are still eight others running, Liz will win. Trump’s endorsement of a primary opponent will make a big difference. If those stupid ones running will get over their ego trips, she can be defeated."

The former president is soon expected to begin meeting with Cheney’s opponents. Sources close to Trump say he would like to play the role of "broker" in the primary and convince at least some of the eight contenders to drop out and defer to the contender he eventually endorses.

The leading Cheney opponents are considered to be State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a strong gun rights proponent; Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith, formerly a Christian Broadcasting Network executive and 2016 primary foe to Cheney; and 31-year-old State Rep. Chuck Gray.

Meanwhile, Cheney continues to rake in big campaign dollars. During the first three months of the year, the congresswoman raised $1.5 million. During the April-December reporting period, Cheney raised $1.88 million. Overall, she has so far raised $3.5 million, or more than the $3 million she raised for her 2020 reelection campaign.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.