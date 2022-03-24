McCarthy, Gov. Noem, 100 GOP House Members Back Liz Cheney Opponent

In a dramatic development that veteran Washington hands agree is unprecedented, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has joined 100 fellow GOP representatives and other party stalwarts to host a fundraising event for Harriet Hageman, who is among five Republican candidates challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in the state's Aug. 16 primary election.

Joining the House members on the host committee for Hageman are such high-profile Republicans as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and former Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.

Newsmax obtained a copy of the invitation to the event, which will be held March 30 at the Washington home of lobbyist and former Rep. Jeff Miller, R.-Fla.

Historically, barring any criminal behavior, a sitting Republican member of the House has almost always been assured of the backing of their party's national outlet as well as their colleagues.

Not anymore. A month after the Republican National Committee voted not to support "Never Trumper" and Jan. 6 committee member Cheney, McCarthy weighed in against the former House GOP Conference chair and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

(Among non-House members on the committee behind Hageman is Maryland's Republican National Committeeman Dave Bossie, author of the resolution denying Cheney funding from the RNC.)

Now, along with McCarthy, the host committee for Hageman includes present House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Tom McClintock (California), Darrell Issa (California), Claudia Tenney (New York), Joe Wilson (South Carolina) and Tim Walberg (Michigan).

The two New Jersey Republicans in the House, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, are also hosting the event as are several GOP lawmakers vying for Senate seats: Mo Brooks (Alabama), Ted Budd (North Carolina), Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma), and Missouri's Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long (who are competing for the same seat).

Two interesting names on the list were those of Illinois Reps. Mary Miller and Rod Davis, who are competing for the same House seat in the Republican primary.

As one wag put it, "They may not agree on who should be in Congress from their district but they agree Liz Cheney shouldn't be in Congress from Wyoming."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.