St. Pope John XXIII Would Have Disagreed With Pope Francis on Latin Mass for Catholics

Since July of last year, the Roman Catholic Church has been involved in turmoil over a controversial order by Pope Francis limiting the celebration of his church’s traditional Latin Mass.

In promoting the Pope’s “Traditionis Custodes” (Guardians of Traditions) dealing with the celebration of the Mass, supporters of Francis claim that the current Mass in vernacular languages of individual countries is in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council — the international meeting of church leaders held from 1962-65 and concluding with 16 documents on the church’s relevance in the world.

To support the Mass celebrated in Latin, which had been the form of worship for Catholics worldwide from 1570 to the early 1970s, Francis’ backers say, is to defy both the council and the beloved Pope who called it — John XXIII, who was canonized (made a saint) by Pope Francis in 2013.

Simply put, this is moonshine.

Sixty years ago, on Feb. 22, 1962, it was Pope John XXIII who issued a document entitled “Veterum Sapienta” — outlining and underscoring why the Mass is celebrated in Latin and encouraging its use in church documents and teaching at its seminaries.

“Pope John Reconfirms Latin as Church's Official Language" ran the headline of the Pittsburgh Catholic on March 1, 1962, noting that the Pope signed the document (officially known as an “Apostolic Constitution”) at the high altar in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Of its very nature, Latin is most suitable for promoting every form of culture among peoples,” reads "Veterum Sapienta." “It gives rise to no jealousies. It does not favor any one nation, but presents itself with equal impartiality to all and is equally acceptable to all.”

Speaking through the document, Pope John then makes the compelling case that supporters today make — Latin was never abrogated or banned as a form of worship.

“The Apostolic See has always been at pains to preserve Latin, deeming it worthy of being used in the exercise of her teaching authority,” the document notes. “She further requires her sacred ministers to use it, for by so doing they are better able, wherever they may be, to acquaint themselves with the mind of the Holy See on any matter, and communicate more easily with Rome and with one another.”

The document goes on to cite Pope Pius XI, who reigned at the Vatican from 1922-39, “who conducted a scientific inquiry into this whole subject, and indicated three qualities of the Latin language which harmonize to a remarkable degree with the church’s nature.

“For the church, precisely because it embraces all nations and is destined to endure to the end of time … of its very nature requires a language which is universal, immutable, and non-vernacular,” the document states.

Although the Second Vatican Council did authorize the use of vernacular languages in the celebration of the Catholic Mass, there is no evidence that it banned its centuries-old worship in Latin—or Pope John’s "Veterum Sapienta."

In 1970, five years after the council adjourned, Pope Paul VI oversaw the promulgation of the new Mass in vernacular languages and with the priest facing his congregation. But again, there was no outlawing of the celebration of the traditional Mass.

Pope Francis’ “Traditiones Custodes” has essentially stopped and reversed recent efforts by his predecessors, Popes John Paul, II and Benedict XVI, to permit greater celebration of the Mass in Latin and with the priest having his back to the worshippers.

But "Veterum Sapienta" remains on the books.

Newsmax contacted the Vatican Office of Communications to ask whether there would be any official notification of the 60th anniversary of "Veterum Sapienta." There was no reply at press time.

