Nearly 5 years after the United Kingdom narrowly voted to become the first-ever member-nation to leave the European Union, recent polls show that the Brexit referendum would win by a larger margin if put to the voters today.

According to a just-completed YouGov poll, 46 percent of British voters said they were “right” to leave the EU, compared to 43 percent who said they were “wrong” to vote for Brexit on June 23, 2016.

In that historic vote, Britons voted by 51.89 to 48.11 percent to leave the EU — 47 years after they joined its predecessor organization, the European Communities (EC).

“Overall,” concluded pollster Peter Kellner in “The New European,” “There has been a 7.5 percent swing since before Christmas from 'wrong' (down from 50 to 43 percent) to 'right' (up from 38 to 46%).”

Most observers of the “divorce” between the UK and EU blame the recent dispute between the governing bodies of the two over the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 across the English Channel.

AstraZeneca has met its delivery targets to the UK — which began to “unlock” last week —but not to the EU, where European Commission officials are worried this will thwart their vaccination goals.

“The logic of governing ourselves is being seen by the vaccine rollout to the UK and to the EU,” Nigel Farage, father of Brexit, told Newsmax.

