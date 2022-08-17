×
Tags: bolton | cheney | trump | bush | iran

John Bolton Mourns Defeat of Liz Cheney

former national security advisor john bolton
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton (Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 17 August 2022 01:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The landslide defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in her state's Republican primary Tuesday was mourned by a former top official of the Trump White House.

"It was a loss to the Republican Party," John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump, told reporters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday. "She stood on principle."

Bolton, who also served as United Nations ambassador under President George W. Bush, was referring to Cheney's spirited opposition to former President Donald Trump and her high-profile role on the Jan. 6 commission.

In a barely disguised shot at Trump's influence in the Republican Party, Bolton — who was fired by from the NSC by Trump — told reporters, "There has never been a [political] party that depends on one person."

After saying he "wished her well" in future endeavors, Bolton was asked by Newsmax if that meant he would support her in a presidential run in 2024.

"If she runs," Bolton said, "I will follow her with interest."

Bolton met reporters after his participation in a panel to examine Tehran's nuclear agenda sponsored by the National Council of Resistance of Iran. 

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
