Republican Poll Showing Rep. Boebert in Danger

Democrats from Denver to the District of Columbia got a big boost last week, with a new poll of Colorado's 3rd District showing controversial conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert in political danger.

According to a just-completed survey by Keating Research, multi-millionaire Democrat Adam Frisch is trailing freshman Republican Boebert by only 47% to 45% among likely voters district-wide.

The same poll in July gave Boebert the edge (49% to 42%) over Frisch, a former Aspen City councilman who styles himself a moderate in the mold of President Joe Biden.

Pollster Chris Keating, who has a long history of working for Democrats, explained that Frisch has been gaining among unaffiliated voters and now leads Boebert in that group by 57% to 32%.

In a district that is historically Republican, unaffiliated voters comprise 44% of the electorate.

Republicans aren't buying it.

"Democrats have attacked Colorado's oil and gas industry and destroyed the American economy," National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Courtney Parella told the online publication Colorado Politics. "Democrats have zero chance of winning this district."

Former state GOP Chairman Dick Wadhams told Newsmax "I do not believe it. That poll is just not accurate even though the pollster is legitimate. She has a very solid base of support and her Democratic opponent is from a liberal ski county which has little in common with the vast majority of the rest of the district."

Famed as the owner of a pub in which waitresses carried firearms, Boebert, 35, has a record of controversial stands and statements. A born-again Christian, she has said she is "tired of all this separation of church and state junk," that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a lie and racist, and has supported former President Donald Trump in questioning the outcome of the 2020 election.

