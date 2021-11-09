Bill Nye 'the Science Guy': Regulation Foes Fight 'for the Sake of Fighting'

Bill Nye, famed as the ''Science Guy'' from his eponymous TV series and books, told Newsmax on Tuesday that opponents of climate change regulations ''are fighting them for the sake of fighting them.''

Nye, 65, was at the White House to meet with President Joe Biden. We spoke to him shortly before he entered the West Wing to talk to the president.

Asked by Newsmax if he liked all of the climate change regulations in the infrastructure bill, Nye shrugged.

''I don't know,'' he said. ''In general, people fighting regulations are fighting them for the sake of fighting them.''

When we pressed him and asked whether he felt anti-regulation advocates were trying to help business, Nye shot back: ''Absolutely not. There's going to be new businesses.''

He didn't specify which new businesses were going to emerge, but did say that other businesses were ''going to go.''

To our question as to what business were ''going to go,'' Nye shrugged and replied: ''Fossil fuel engines.''

In speaking to reporters before entering the White House, Nye entertained his questioners by undoing his signature bow tie and demonstrating how to tie it.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

