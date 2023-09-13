×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | vietnam | pony soldier | john wayne | movie | reward
CORRESPONDENT

$1000 Offered to Anyone Who Can Find Biden's John Wayne Quote

john wayne
John Wayne (AP)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:08 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

President Biden raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when, at a press conference in Vietnam, he cited a line from a movie that he said starred John Wayne and called skeptics of climate change "lying, dog-faced pony soldier[s]."

The president, who has invoked this line and attributed it to a film with the late film legend Wayne before, also invoked his brother and claimed he was a fan of Western films.

Now, the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum is getting into the act.

"I will give $1,000 to anyone who can tell us when or in what movie John Wayne said that," Brian Downes, executive director of the Wayne Museum, told Newsmax on Tuesday evening.

"[Biden's quote] is ridiculous," said Downes, "John Wayne never said that. And you can quote me!"

The "pony soldier" line is one Biden initially used to reply to someone who asked him a question at a rally in 2020. So far, no one has been able to find it in a John Wayne movie. The closest to this is the title of a 1952 movie "Pony Soldier," but it stars another film legend — the late Tyrone Power — but not John Wayne.

The Wayne Museum, located in the actor's hometown of Winterset, Iowa, is a popular tourist attraction and many reporters covering the quadrennial Iowa presidential caucus have visited it. It features automobiles, motion picture posters, family photographs, and other mementos of the screen star known to fans as "The Duke."


John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
President Biden raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when, at a press conference in Vietnam, he cited a line from a movie that he said starred John Wayne and called skeptics of climate change "lying, dog-faced pony soldier[s]."
biden, vietnam, pony soldier, john wayne, movie, reward
267
2023-08-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved