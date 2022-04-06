Infrastructure Bill to Fuel Economic Boom, Biden's Top Economic Adviser Says

President Joe Biden's top economic adviser told Newsmax on Wednesday morning that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package will be key to an major economic boom in 2023-24.

''But before we talk about '23 and '24, let's discuss 2022,'' said National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, who spoke to us at a press breakfast in Washington hosted by The Christian Science Monitor.

Deese predicted that ''investment from the infrastructure bill will ramp up the economy'' and ''we have projected historic reductions in the deficit'' in 2022.

He also hailed the expansion of broadband availability, citing a portion of the infrastructure bill that many Republicans have criticized as not as germaine to infrastructure as are roads, airports and bridges.

''Broadband will flow into the economy in '23 and '24,'' said Deese, adding that the Biden administration ''will work with states and municipalities to see how we deploy'' what he said would be an historic boost in the economy.

Deese also said that the investment in roads and other infrastructure is ''the backbone of a new industrial strategy.''

Along with expanding broadband, a major part of this strategy will be

''building resilience and strength in clean energy,'' Deese said.

Overall, he told us, ''we will see a '23 to '25 ramp-up to get to maximum investment levels by 2025.''

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax.