Bangladesh Hopeful About Relations With Trump

Experts on Bangladesh's foreign policy and electoral reform gathered last Wednesday in Washington, D.C., at the East-West Center to discuss the country's shifting role on the global stage.

The meeting comes just 11 months after Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh from June 1996 to July 2001 and again from January 2009 to August 2024, was overthrown following massive demonstrations about her heavy-handed rule against political opponents.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, famed for developing the concept of microfinance and microcredit, now holds the title of chief adviser, the interim position for prime minister.

As Bangladesh undergoes political transition under an interim government, it is simultaneously rebuilding its democratic institutions and repositioning itself diplomatically — notably with India, the United States, and China.

"Our desire is to have good relations with all three countries without showing any marked preference for one over the other. We don't want to get embroiled in the disputes that take place," Bangladesh Ambassador Farooq Sobhan explained.

Despite Bangladesh's aspiration to maintain unbiased relationships with each of the three countries, its dealings with neighboring India remain uneven. India and Bangladesh have a long-standing, complicated history with tensions over border security, water sharing, and recent visa and citizenship policies that Bangladesh views as unfair.

"We have imposed no restrictions on Indians visiting Bangladesh," the ambassador noted, "Whereas … there are today restrictions for Bangladeshis wanting to visit India."

Economic relations with the United States, however, appear increasingly optimistic. The ambassador described a recent "exhaustive and positive" call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Yunus, noting that "both leaders expressed hope for concluding talks on tariffs in the very near future, paving the way for international trade."

As Bangladesh's largest export destination, the U.S. plays a critical role in the country's economy, and easing tariff barriers would further strengthen bilateral ties.

"Bangladesh on two occasions was not invited to the summit on democracy under the Biden administration," national security expert Nilanthi Samaranayake shared.

But Bangladesh also retains a cordial relationship with China — something likely to cause concern in the U.S.

"The Chinese relationship with Bangladesh has progressed significantly during the last 10-plus months," Sobhan said, referencing the growing ties between the two countries. Since Yunus assumed office just over 10 months ago, China has increased its number of infrastructure projects and investments in Bangladesh. With bilateral trade now totaling roughly $25 billion, according to the ambassador, China stands as Bangladesh's largest trading partner.

Since the overthrow of Hasina, Bangladesh's interim leadership has been in the process of reassuring the world that its governance is stable as it prepares for free elections.

(Alannah Peters contributed to this story. Peters is a rising senior at the University of Florida and a summer intern with John Gizzi.)

