×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew yang | dean phillips | democrat | joe biden | donald trump | nomination
CORRESPONDENT

Andrew Yang Backs Phillips: Biden 'Shouldn't Have Run This Time'

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 23 January 2024 07:31 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Andrew Yang told Newsmax on Monday he not only supported Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., for the Democrat nomination for president, but feels Joe Biden "should not have run this time."

"Joe Biden is not well-positioned to defeat Donald Trump," said the millionaire entrepreneur and 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful, who appeared with Phillips at the Minnesotan's final rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, before the presidential primary Tuesday. Phillips is the lone Democrat office-holder challenging the president for the nomination.

In 2020, Yang was a surrogate speaker for Biden's presidential campaign. But this year, he said, it is time for an alternative Democrat candidate.

He added his opinion that anything less than 80% of the vote would be a defeat for Biden in New Hampshire and "should spur more competition" among Democrats for the presidential nomination.

After losing bids for president in '20 and mayor of New York in '21, Yang formed the new Forward Party with New Jersey's former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. Last year, he contributed to Republican Chris Christie's unsuccessful presidential campaign.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Andrew Yang told Newsmax on Monday he not only supported Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., for the Democrat nomination for president, but feels Joe Biden "should not have run this time."
andrew yang, dean phillips, democrat, joe biden, donald trump, nomination
174
2024-31-23
Tuesday, 23 January 2024 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved