Andrew Yang Backs Phillips: Biden 'Shouldn't Have Run This Time'

Andrew Yang told Newsmax on Monday he not only supported Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., for the Democrat nomination for president, but feels Joe Biden "should not have run this time."

"Joe Biden is not well-positioned to defeat Donald Trump," said the millionaire entrepreneur and 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful, who appeared with Phillips at the Minnesotan's final rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, before the presidential primary Tuesday. Phillips is the lone Democrat office-holder challenging the president for the nomination.

In 2020, Yang was a surrogate speaker for Biden's presidential campaign. But this year, he said, it is time for an alternative Democrat candidate.

He added his opinion that anything less than 80% of the vote would be a defeat for Biden in New Hampshire and "should spur more competition" among Democrats for the presidential nomination.

After losing bids for president in '20 and mayor of New York in '21, Yang formed the new Forward Party with New Jersey's former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. Last year, he contributed to Republican Chris Christie's unsuccessful presidential campaign.