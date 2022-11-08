Rhode Island's Fung Poised to Make History

As voters in Rhode Island’s 2nd District headed to the polls Tuesday afternoon, Allan Fung confidently predicted to Newsmax that he would emerge triumphant that evening and become the Ocean State’s first Republican U.S. Representative in 32 years.

“We’re just going to keep plowing and get out the vote,” the former mayor of Cranston and two-time gubernatorial candidate told us between campaign stops, “Right now, I’m cautiously optimistic.”

A month ago, a survey showed Fung defeating leftist Democrat and State Treasurer Seth Michael Magaziner by a healthy margin of 45% to 37%.

But since then, the appropriate regulatory agency in the state has recommended, said Fung, “increasing electricity rates by 47% and the cost of gasoline by 15%. This means our senior citizens have to really redo their budgets to pay for heat and groceries. It’s all due to the failed Biden policies that my opponent supports and it’s not right.”

The Magaziner name resonates on the left, Seth’s father Ira being the policy expert who in 1993 crafted the costly national health care plan with Hillary Clinton and named “Hillarycare” for the then-first lady. Seth Magaziner, noted Fung, follows in that tradition with his support of the Green New Deal backed by Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio -Cortez,D-N.Y., and others on the far left.

We asked about his becoming the first congressman of Chinese heritage in Rhode Island history.

“You know, I think of my dad, who passed away not long ago, and my mom, who is working hard for the campaign, and what they would have thought when they came here with nothing about their son one day being at the door of Congress,” he replied, “They would have been blown away.”

