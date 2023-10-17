×
Tags: alford | tenney | jordan | speaker | house

Reps. Alford, Tenney: Jordan Will Gain on 2nd Ballot

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 04:40 PM EDT

Two Republican House members told Newsmax that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will gain votes on the second ballot for speaker of the House scheduled for late Tuesday.

"I hear there is movement toward Jim, but it's unclear whether it's enough to get him to 217," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax, referring to the vote total Jordan needs in the full House to secure the speaker's gavel.

Tenney's view was echoed by Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., who told us: "I think there are more members now willing to leave their personal baggage behind and get on the train. The train is leaving."

Alford cited the example of Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., "who tweeted this morning he would vote for [former New York Rep.] Lee Zeldin for speaker on the first ballot. But he may do something different on the second."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


John-Gizzi
Two Republican House members told Newsmax that Rep. Jim Jordan, R.-Ohio, will gain votes on the second ballot for speaker of the House scheduled for late Tuesday.
