Poems of Hope Needed Now More Than Ever

Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave’s uplifting new book celebrates love and courage.

At a time when COVID-19 may be on the rise again worldwide and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease increasingly cloud the lives of the elderly (and some of the not-so-elderly), the person who serves as caregiver plays a special and more important role.

It is to the caregivers that Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave’s 10th and latest book is dedicated with love.

"Reveries — In Search of Love, Hope, & Courage" is a tome of uplifting verse accompanied by striking photographs of wildlife and nature, and broken into four categories: Awakenings, Arisings, Aspirations, and Alleviations.

But "Reveries" differs from her two previous books of verse, "Love and Wisdom" and "Love and Peace." All of the words in de Borchgrave’s latest volume are not from the works of great novelists or poets but from the author herself.

"Love before the break of day has begun; love with a heart reaching many or one," reads one of the "Awakenings," accompanied by a vibrant photograph of two blooming pink roses.

"Let generosity well from the depths of our hearts; Like a bubbling stream that flows to all parts," is from the "Arisings" section, aside a stunning waterfall.

As for the genesis of her latest and most unique volume of verse, the author explained to Newsmax that "my board (of the Light of Healing Hope Foundation, which she started) said simply: 'We want you and your words back.'"

De Borchgrave’s vision is — in a world beset by political dissension, pandemic, and a loss of respect for institutions from government to churches — nothing short of a return to hope in original verse.

She finds this hope in "all of dedicated caregivers," to whom "Reveries" is dedicated. The author quotes the Indian philosopher Chanakya: "The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions."

This vision is strongly echoed in the forward by Rev. Dr. Alice V. Thompson, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Calvert Health Medical Center.

"What a delight it has been to witness a dementia patient connect with beautiful images of sunsets," Rev. Dr. Thompson writes. "Many of the best refreshing springs for love, faith, courage, and forgiveness can be found in Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave’s books and journals provided by the Light of Healing Hope Foundation."

Not present but well accounted for in "Reveries" is the author’s late husband Arnaud de Borchgrave, legendary journalist, editor, and best-selling author.

Their marriage was inseparable and unconditional, lasting from 1969 until he died in 2015.

In Alexandra’s words: "Treasure a love that burns so fine, it defies the rule and passage of time."

"Reveries — In Search of Love, Hope, & Courage" by Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave, published by the Light of Healing Hope Foundation, is available on Amazon and other book retailers.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.