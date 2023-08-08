×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | Issue one | ohio | roe v. wade | kasich
CORRESPONDENT

Issue 1 Headed for Big Defeat in Ohio

ohio sign
Ohio sign (Dreamstime)

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 08 August 2023 03:42 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Even stalwart Republicans who spoke to Newsmax from Ohio on Tuesday agreed that Issue 1 — the controversial measure crafted by GOP legislators to raise the bar for amending the state constitution from 50 to 60 percent — was headed for a major defeat when votes are counted tonight.

"I think it's going down hard — hard!" Franklin County (which includes Columbus) GOP Chairman Doug Preisse said Tuesday morning, "It's going down big here. That's no surprise, but it's a bigger turnout than we ever anticipated."

Preisse also pointed to neighboring Delaware County, which is historically a reliable Republican bailiwick.

"Democrats are outvoting the Republicans [in early voting]," he said.

Opponents of Issue 1 say it is designed to make it more difficult for voters to amend the state constitution to maintain legal abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Others came out against Issue 1 on the grounds that a simple majority has been the means Ohioans have used to amend their constitution for more than a century without complaints.

The four living former governors of Ohio — Democrats Dick Celeste and Ted Strickland and Republicans Robert Taft II and John Kasich — have all weighed in against it.

Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who has always had the strong backing of the state's right-to-life movement, favors Issue 1.

A few Republicans who requested anonymity predicted that a resounding defeat for the controversial measure will lead to Ohio shifting from a reliably Republican state to one in which Democrats can win more statewide offices. Right now, Sen. Sherrod Brown is the lone Democrat holding a statewide office.

"The patterns associated with this vote will be very informative about the newly-shaped electorate here and I suspect will see clear evidence of both a 'diploma' and 'gender' divide that will grow as we approach 2024," said one veteran GOP operative from Columbus, "In short, you will see areas that would have noted 80% GOP be flipped to 80% no on Issue 1. Demographically, Republicans in this state are screwed in 10 years as the population ages and is replaced by younger cohorts."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Even stalwart Republicans who spoke to Newsmax from Ohio on Tuesday agreed that Issue 1 - the controversial measure crafted by GOP legislators to raise the bar for amending the state constitution from 50 to 60 percent - was headed for a major defeat.
abortion, Issue one, ohio, roe v. wade, kasich
373
2023-42-08
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved