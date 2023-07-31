Rep. Spanberger's Surprise Exit May Spell Va. GOPs' Gain

Republicans in Virginia have been upbeat since Friday, when Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger stunned observers in both parties by announcing that she was leaving Congress in 2024 and running for governor in 2025.

The Richmond-based 7th District that Spanberger first won in 2018, then barely held in 2020 and 2022, is now at least even money to return to the Republican hands in which it was held for 38 years before her election.

The early Democratic favorite in an open district is former State Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, onetime public defender, a major backer of unions, and a key backer behind the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia.

In 2021, Foy sought to become the first Black woman to be elected governor in any state. However, she lost the nomination to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (who was defeated in November of that year by Republican Glenn Youngkin).

With four left-of-center Democrats ousting incumbent state senators in primaries this year, Foy, 41, is well-positioned for a nomination to Congress. A possible stumbling block, however, is that she won the nomination for state Senate earlier this year, and she is almost certain to be elected. She might face criticism for moving so quickly to seek another office.

The lone senator to survive a primary purge attempt from the left is also mentioned as a candidate to succeed fellow moderate Spanberger: Sen. Jeremy McPike, who staved off a well-funded challenge from State Del. Elizabeth Guzmán.

Another Democratic possibility is Hala Ayala, a former state delegate who lost the race for lieutenant governor in 2021. Earlier this year, she was beaten for nomination to the state Senate by Foy.

Among Republicans, high-tech entrepreneur and first-time candidate Bill Moher has been deploying his own money to get known. He is considered a strong conservative with widespread business connections. Yet given the chances Republicans have in adding this district to their ranks in the House, it seems a good bet Moher will have company in seeking nomination.

