11 Republicans Break From Party to Keep Rep. Greene Off Committees

If there was any surprise in the ordeal of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., it was in the final vote Thursday evening to deny her assignments to two House committees — Education and Labor and Budget.

The vote by the full House to keep her off those committees was 230 to 199 — with an unexpected 11 Republicans bolting from their party to side with House Democrats against Greene.

Three New York lawmakers — freshman Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Reps. John Katko and Chris Jacobs — all voted to remove Greene. With New York expected to lose one, possibly two, U.S. House seats following the Census next year, all are strong candidates to suffer under the redistricting knife wielded by Democrats who control both houses of the New York legislature.

Siding with someone who was charged with retweeting skepticism about school shootings and that Donald Trump was fighting a conspiracy within the federal government would not help any of three, New York sources told Newsmax.

Also facing possible danger in redistricting were Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, both of whom represent districts more moderate than they are.

Fred Upton of Michigan, one of ten House Republicans to vote against impeaching President Trump, was no surprise on the list of Republicans against Greene. Longtime moderate GOPer Upton has faced several primary challenges from the right and is almost sure to face another in ’22.

California’s Young Kim was also considered a surprise in the list of Republicans seeking to punish Greene. After a very narrow winner in Orange County, the fear of the issue being used against her in ’22 may have motivated Kim to vote as she did.

Rounding out the list were the three Cuban American Republicans from Florida — Mario Diaz-Balart and freshmen Maria Salazar and Carlos Gimenez — and Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, a vocal antagonist of Greene.

Curiously absent from this list was Liz Cheney. Having survived a challenge to her leadership position in the House GOP Conference and facing a difficult primary in Wyoming over her Trump impeachment vote, Cheney clearly wanted to avoid further controversy and sided with keeping Greene on her committees.

