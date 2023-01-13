Cherishing Life Still Losing Ground to Abortion Ethic

In June of 2018, the body of a little baby was discovered floating in the ocean near an inlet in South Florida. One sheriff told NBC News that he had thought he had seen it all, but this corpse really tugged at his heart.

And now, more than 4 years later, through DNA technology, authorities have been able to isolate the mother. She’s been arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. So sad.

How could this type of thing take place in "the land of the free"?

I believe that it’s not hard to draw the link between abortion and this type of story which is being repeated over and over.

After 63 million abortions where it’s supposedly okay to kill the baby inside the womb, why does it suddenly become wrong to kill the baby outside of it?

Look at these tragic headlines in lifenews.com:

•Woman Abandoned Her Newborn Baby Outside in Freezing Cold, Lied to the Police About Baby’s Location

•Woman Stabs Her 3-Month-Old Baby, Puts Him in Plastic Bag, Throws Him in Dumpster

•Couple Used Poison to Kill Their Viable Unborn Baby, Then Dumped the Baby’s Body

One of the key writers who covers these and other abortion-related stories is Micaiah Bilger who pens articles for lifenews.com.

I asked her to comment on these frequent tragedies.

She told me, "The shock never weakens when I hear about another case of infanticide. It's difficult to imagine how any mother could kill her child, born or unborn, but even more so after seeing her newborn child for the first time.

"How can a mother hold her precious baby and then throw the child in a garbage bag or abandon it in the cold?"

As to the link between abortion and these cases, Bilger adds, "I suppose after so many years of it being 'normal' to kill a child before birth, it's not surprising that children outside the womb are being devalued, too."

What should be trumpeted throughout our culture is this: There are safe harbor or safe haven laws that exist in one form or another in all 50 states and in the District of Columbia.

Within a short time of delivering a baby, often 30 days, a mother can bring a baby over to a local fire department or police department or hospital and drop the child off --- no questions asked, no charges filed.

For example, here is what the Sunshine State says about its safe harbor law on its Website: "Florida’s Safe Baby Law allows mothers and/or fathers, or whoever is in possession of an unharmed newborn approximately 7 days old or less, to leave them in the 'arms' of an employee at any Hospital or staffed 24/7 Fire Rescue Station, or Emergency Medical Station.

"No questions asked, totally anonymous, free from fear of prosecution."

How much more humane to let the baby live and be placed in the arms of those who can bring the child to a safe future.

The Supreme Court even referred to these laws in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision from last June, overturning Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), the landmark abortion decision.

Dobbs noted, " . . . States have increasingly adopted 'safe haven' laws, which generally allow women to drop off babies anonymously; and . . . a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home."

I also asked Eric J. Scheidler, the executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, based in the Chicago area, for a comment on these laws.

He told me, "Many women know nothing about this option, and as a result, newborn babies are abandoned and even murdered. We must do more to publicize this important way to save babies' lives."

America’s two Founding documents have important bearing on the subject of abortion.

The Declaration of Independence acknowledges that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. The first right enumerated is the "right to life."

The Founders didn’t grant this right. They simply acknowledged it and spelled it out in our founding documents.

The Constitution begins, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."[emphasis added] Our posterity includes the promise for those yet unborn.

One could only wish that the mother in South Florida who apparently drowned her newborn had instead brought the child to a "safe haven."

After a half-century of the abortion ethic, we have lost a lot of ground in cherishing the "right to life."

Raising awareness of these nationwide safe haven laws is a step in the right direction.

Jerry Newcombe, D. Min., is the executive director of the Providence Forum, an outreach of D. James Kennedy Ministries, where Jerry also serves as senior producer and an on-air host. He has written/co-written 33 books, including "George Washington's Sacred Fire" (with Providence Forum founder Peter Lillback, Ph.D.) and "What If Jesus Had Never Been Born?" (with D. James Kennedy, Ph.D.). Read Jerry Newcombe's Reports — More Here.​