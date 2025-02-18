No Need to Demonize Sugar to Make America Healthy Again

President Donald J. Trump has been in office less than a month and has already achieved sweeping reforms that are reining in overreaching government and returning America to greatness.

Before long, we may see a new type of revolution emanate from the Trump administration — one that puts American farmers first and prioritizes healthier, homegrown ingredients like real sugar.

President Trump has established laudable goals for his second administration.

One important promise of the new administration, one that has support on both sides of the aisle, is the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement.

American agriculture is crucial for getting American families what they need to feed families and keep them in good health.

President Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., championed a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement when he joined the Trump campaign.

According to Fox News, "Kennedy has said he aims to make America healthy again through strategies such as focusing on food and nutrition, targeting chronic diseases, changing FDA policies and raising awareness of alternative health treatments."

Trump’s nominee to be secretary of agriculture, Brooke Rollins, was Trump’s former domestic policy chief during his first term.

Both are poised to unleash the innovative power of American agriculture and put our farmers and the nation's health first.

One priority for both should be to focus on American-grown foods and ingredients to restore a balance to our diets free from commercial additives.

During Kennedy’s recent confirmation hearings, Kennedy declared, "American farms are the bedrock of our culture, of our politics and of our national security. I was a 4-H kid, and I spent my summer working on ranches.

"I want to work with our farmers and food producers, to remove burdensome regulations and unleash American ingenuity. MAHA simply cannot succeed without a full partnership of American farmers."

Only misinformation can hijack and sidetrack the MAHA movement.

For a long time, opponents of American farm policy have worked to dismantle the farm safety net. The goal was to import cheaper foreign foods and ingredients.

This effort was pushed by politicians and interest groups who had little to no farming experience and who don't appreciate what it takes to grow our food domestically.

Although frequently demonized, sugar is an example of a natural food ingredient.

It provides multiple benefits to make our bread cookies rise, ice cream soft, preserve our foods, cure meats, add bulk to gelatin and cakes and of course make foods and medicines that are good for you more palatable.

Real sugar is found in all plants, including brussels sprouts.

Sugar in the U.S. is made from sugar beets and sugarcane grown on American farms and then refined and packaged by American workers.

Sugar beets and sugarcane are grown by family farmers and the sugar is extracted from these crops by mostly farmer-owned cooperatives.

Sugar is a simple and natural ingredient unlike other food additives that are chemically altered or created in labs.

Highly processed food ingredients don’t come from plants like real sugar, yet sugar is messaged as "unhealthy."

Real sugar is an essential ingredient and if we don’t continue to grow sugar beets and sugarcane in America, we will be left totally dependent on sugar from unreliable foreign countries and vulnerable supply chains.

Those countries that send sugar to the United States do not have our best interests at heart and are not committed to making America great again.

Sugar is also a better option than highly-processed, government-subsidized artificial sweeteners.

Let’s put America’s farmers first and not demonize real sugar in the goal of making America healthy again.

How sweet that can be!

Jared Whitley is a longtime politico who has worked in the U.S. Congress, the White House and defense industry. He is an award-winning writer, having won best blogger in the state from the Utah Society of Professional Journalists (2018) and best columnist from Best of the West (2016). He earned his MBA from Hult International Business School in Dubai. Read Jared Whitley's reports — More Here.