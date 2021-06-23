Portland, Oregon — A Liberal Wasteland Atoning for Its History of Bigotry

It may be said that, in recent years, Portland, Oregon, has been at war with itself. The last two years seem to have been the most violent. We need to ask if those rioting in the City of Roses were from there, or from out-of-state. It may even be relevant to determine their highest level of education.

As one wag said, "These white brats who should be in the military. But, mommy and daddy think the military is too hard for little junior. What white supremacy?"

It’s been just over 12 months since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We’ve seen rioting in Minneapolis and in Portland, Oregon — as well as in other cities. We should ask ourselves, are these ''professional rioters''? It seems many rioters are just waiting to pounce on an incident — letting that serve as an excuse to wreak havoc and mayhem.

These "professional" rioters travel about — usually waiting for a need "racial" incident as an excuse to reek havoc and mayhem. They are subsidized by the likes of billionaire George Soros, an America-hating immigrant.

The Portland community is left-leaning, ergo, community tolerance is great, as it atones for its past history.

The national news media and the radicals never clearly define "racial" or "racism" or "systemic racism." These words are merely thrown around to incite trouble, with no real evidence of some offensive act or event. Ask these rioters and supporters about the cause of "racism" and the answer will be "white supremacy." Ask them to define "white supremacy" and the answer will be "systemic racism."

The radical rioters we’ve witnessed comparatively recently should cause us to ask: are these just arrogant kids? If so, are they flaunting their being averse to civilization and Americanism?

A number of the leftist Democrat politicians who support and encourage street rioting, destruction and mayhem were, however, educated in Catholic schools, i.e., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Patrick Leahy D-Vt., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — all Democrats.

Portland citizens have prided themselves as ultra-liberal progressive with varying shades of socialism and/or communism. The Portland gentry cheered and funded the street rabble, but never dirtied their lily-white hands — always using their checkbooks.

Portland political and community leaders' thinking is in a state of flux. Also, the citizens of Portland approve of their leaders' constant ambivalence, as the citizens keep voting for leftist leadership.

In June of 2020, Portland elected officials, and community leaders called for defunding the police — 2020 saw some 890 shootings and 57 killings. As of June 18, 2021 killings and shootings in Portland had reached alarmingly high levels.

The local daily newspaper spreads the shootings and killings out so as to make it look like separate shootings and deaths — unrelated to the riots.

The Epoch Times reported: "Portlanders who spoke to The Epoch Times anonymously (to avoid 'woke' retaliation) all agreed that violence is becoming worse and is unacceptable." A 44-year-old man who lives in a Portland suburb added, "There are brazen shootings and killings in broad daylight which did not happen before this past year. The violence is no longer limited to nights or certain neighborhoods."

The New York Times published "After a Year of Protests, Portland Is Ready to Move On. But Where?" on June 9, 2021, and updated it on June 18, 2021.

The Times piece notes, "(Portland's mayor, Ted Wheeler, has asked people to stop calling them protesters, but rather what they call themselves: anarchists.)" However, "But they have shown themselves at times to be violent — one was charged with attempted murder after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the police — destructive of property and highly adaptable, using social media tools and other strategies to divert the police from the targets they select."

The New York Times article also noted, "Direct actions (by rioters) are promoted on social media with the phrase, 'No gods, no masters,' a 19th-century anarchist term that indicates a rejection of all forms of authority. More traditional protesters from Black Lives Matter and other movements who try to curtail violence are now ridiculed as 'peace police' by the anarchists, who mostly consist of young white men. "

Portland has a history of Black and Asian bigotry dating back to 1850. Some years later it had a reputation as the "Unheavenly City" shanghaiing innocent men to work oceangoing vessels and other slavery.

Portland has had a violent and troubled past not unlike its present unrest. The past violence and troubles are documented in a recent article in The Atlantic entitled, "The Racist History of Portland, the Whitest City in America." The article states: "It is known as a modern-day hub of progressivism, but its past is one of exclusion."

The Atlantic article's author, Alana Semuels, documents Portland and Oregon's history of racial intolerance. This, in turn, explains the leftist present-day penance and tolerance of radical street violence by Portland and Oregon residents.

Ironically, Breitbart notes that Portland ran a "pricy full-page Sunday ad in the New York Times promoting tourism after Portland police riot squad quit Thursday."

James H. Walsh was associate general counsel with the U.S. Department of Justice Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1983 to 1994. Read James H. Walsh's Reports — More Here.