Illegal Immigrants Uncountable in Biden's Open Borders

President Joe Biden, his handlers, and the socialist Democrats seek to change America with an open borders mentality and governance.

The Democrats' barest of the bare Congressional legislative margins means Democrat repeal of all President Trump's border control initiatives. And, Biden's permitting unrecorded numbers of foreign nationals entering the United States without inspection and documentation.

The U.S. borders, north and south are open to all comers. The northern border is basically ignored by illegal aliens because Canada has immigration enforcement.

Due to sheer volume, the southern border historically has been the scene of mass illegal immigration, but nothing like Biden's open-door policy.

The numbers of aliens entering the United States “legally,” that is with some form of paperwork permitting them to obtain social, housing, educational, and welfare benefits is unknown. The understaffed Border Patrol and Immigration officials, jerry-rigged by Biden, cause the immigration proceedings to be meaningless.

Overwhelmed by the more than 1 million illegal migrants apprehended on the Southern border during the Biden months, U.S. immigration officials merely gave unknown numbers of illegal aliens “Notices to Report.”

Notices to Report do not begin any formal immigration proceedings, but merely advise the illegal alien to arrive at his or her nearest ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) office within 60 days. Thus, there is no official registration, tracking, nor accounting of the alien issued such paperwork.

In short, it is a “get in free card” card for any foreigner.

The Notice to Appear is a formal government document for foreign nationals permitted into the country after registration by ICE officials.

These documents are notices for the alien to appear in Immigration Court for a hearing to determine the alien's immigration status — admitted or deported.

Both notices are ignored by the vast majority of undocumented aliens, with little possibility of actually being apprehended. It is estimated by researchers at Syracuse University that there is currently a backlog of some 1,450,000 pending cases in U.S. Immigration Courts.

It is clear, the Biden administration is purposefully permitting the lack of U.S. border control or security in any form.

Unknown millions of foreign nationals are entering the U.S by merely reporting to Immigration authorities at border entry points as unknown numbers of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. without inspection — illegally. (8 USC Section 1325)

Entering without inspection is both a civil and criminal offense — if enforced

It has been reported, the Biden administration plans to locate and begin deportation proceedings against some 78,000 aliens who were “let in” without proper processing. Biden at the same time has NO border control — only open borders.

Could this be an example of a befuddled president and administration?

On the other hand, The American Crisis, was a series of 16 pamphlets written by Thomas Paine (1737-1809) between 1776 and 1783. Paine was an intellectual supporter of the American revolution.

Among his writings, he concluded: “Our citizenship in the United States is our national character. ... Our great title is AMERICANS…”

Today, the United States faces imperatives — national, political, and cultural — that must be addressed, if the nation is to survive as a nation-state. Culture, ethos, heritage and language are equal parts of the foundation of any nation, with citizenship the cornerstone.

President Theodore Roosevelt set forth his views on being an American in 1907 saying,

“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American. ...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American , but something else, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. ... We have room but for one language here, and it is the English language ... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is loyalty to the American people.”

Teddy Roosevelt spoke repeatedly about American citizenship and its meaning.

The current immigration chaos is the product of decades of Congressional Democrats pandering to radical anti-American interests at the expense of national values.

There appears to be no hope of any meaningful legislation until — after the 2022 election — as Socialist-Democrats oppose any constructive legislation

Today, in November 2021, America has no defined headcount of persons illegally in our country.

Now, an American crisis continues, and the words of Pope John Paul II in 1991 ring true today: “As history demonstrates, a democracy without values easily turns into open and/or thinly disguised totalitarianism.”