Biden/Harris Are Immigration Clueless

President Joseph Biden is a man who vacillates between radical leftist sayings or actions and inane or belittling comments. Vice-President Kamala Harris, is a woman who is playing way beyond her capabilities.

The combination is now being recognized as a leftist delight.

By May 2021, most Americans realized the mental aberrations of the Biden/Harris presidency and the actions of the Democrat-control congressional houses, are a bridge too far.

The rising inflation signs, the U.S. border chaos, the illegal alien flood, the coronavirus assault, the rising crime rate, the rising inflation rates, the foreign affairs uncertainty, the unprecedented proposed tax-hikes, the Communist Chinese capture of American industry, the U.S.. military wokeness, and $8-10 TRILLION spending bills Biden/Harris propose — all signal to even the most naive — that America is in trouble.

Illegal alien border crossers are flooding America, which is unabated, as Biden and his team dither and yawn. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acknowledges that more than 1 million aliens were apprehended from Biden's inauguration — Jan 20,. 2021 at 12 noon to June 30, 2021.

Biden blames former President Donald J. Trump. On May 1, 2021 on "Youtube," and Biden refused to say there was a crisis at the southern border. Biden further alleges that Trump left him an understaffed border patrol.

The Democrats blame Trump for every national problem — border, inflation, crime and budget problems. DHS Seretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly Trump for the immigration crisis, even as late as August 3.

Illegal aliens or "Biden legionaries" are those who want unfettered access into the United States without any procedural or legal limitations and restrictions. These foreign nationals are relying on the open-border mentality of the "new Biden/United States" immigration protocols.

Biden's handlers know open borders means Democrat votes, or at least that is their thinking. How can President Biden, in good conscience, ignore over 1 million foreign nationals blithesomely entering the United States without inspection. (INA 212(a)(6)(A))

The new Biden protocols are anathema to U.S. national security, personal health or community welfare.

It is estimated that in March approximately, 172,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the Southern border. By June 30, over 1 million illegal aliens are spread through-out the country, and secretly by the Biden/Harris administration.

How can Democrats justify their mask alarm about COVID-19 with a permissive border-control policy? The Democrat-controlled Senate and House appear to be acquiescing to Biden's open-border philosophy, to appease their voting coalitions. The national press refuses to carry any stories about the thousands of foreign nationals crossing the southern border daily. Yet the northern border is secure. Why?

There is no Biden border-control program — just chaos. And each day brings increased numbers of illegal border crossers.

The Biden White House downplays the southern border crisis, but directs some $2 billion in COVID-19 funds to be switched to pay for shelters for the unaccompanied illegal alien children now in the United States' custody.

About $850 million from Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID funds now going to border needs. Another HHS $850 million to replenish emergency medical supplies nationwide. Then, $456 million for other health programs.

Not one word of question from the news media.

President Biden's public speeches routinely suffer from non sequiturs or incoherent words. This reinforces that Biden is not in command.

Sadly, this echoes the incoherent and conflicting messages that the American public are receiving from his administration. His far-left team demand that American taxpayers permit an unregulated influx of foreigners into our nation, with no public health screenings nor standards, during a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is reported as beginning a formal investigation about Biden freezing border wall construction funds.

The monies had been correctly allocated for border wall construction. Biden and his administration ignored or did not know about The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (ICA). This Act established procedures to prevent a president and/or government officials from unilaterally substituting their own funding decisions for that of the Congress.

Biden's conduct is a bridge too far.