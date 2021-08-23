Travis Tritt's Quarter Notes

Travis Tritt has a brand to which very few musical artists can lay claim.

He’s one of the original country music singer-songwriters to combine country rock with urban soul.

For decades the double Grammy winner has been topping the charts, churning out hits that include “Country Club,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You With My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” and “Best of Intentions.”

But his signature song, “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” paints a bigger picture, one that speaks volumes about a man who values dignity over concession and principle over popularity.

Tritt’s musical talents were nurtured in his youth. He grew up listening to the Sunday school choir at his church and eventually joined the church band, performing at other nearby houses of worship.

Much like the lyrics in his songs, his verbal communication is simple and straightforward.

He recently shared his perspective on some of the current vaccination policies that are being implemented within the entertainment industry and in certain municipalities.

“In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement,” Tritt said in a press release provided to the media.

Although not specifically singled out by Tritt, the largest concert promoters in the country recently announced some unprecedented medical mandate requirements for concert attendees.

Live Nation has placed conditions on those who wish to attend concerts. Beginning Oct.1, only those who are fully vaccinated, or those who are able to produce a negative test prior to an event, will be admitted.

And for all concertgoers and employees, AEG Presents is calling for full vaccinations, with no testing options, beginning Oct. 4.

Tritt is currently in the midst of a tour called the Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour, which runs through Oct. 9 and is being promoted by Live Nation.

In his press release, Tritt chose to focus on the rights of individuals in making their own medical decisions.

“I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties,” he explained.

In response to the proliferation of inoculation mandates, he views unvaccinated persons as being discriminated against by the policies.

Tritt is fully supporting “anyone who is willing to publicly stand against discrimination and the squelching of any specific freedoms and basic human rights around the world.”

He concluded his statement with the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Although some fans may not be happy with the ideas that Tritt has expressed, this musical artist is no stranger to controversy.

On the night of the 2020 election, he blasted Fox News for the network's early call of voting results in the state of Arizona prior to officials having tabulated all of the votes.

“No matter what the final results are tonight, one thing is extremely clear. @FoxNews can no longer claim to be the fair and balanced network they once were. There are a lot of biased hacks there now and a ton of folks are noticing. It’s now @newsmax for me for election results,” he tweeted.

Last May Tritt released his first studio album since 2007, titled “Set in Stone.”

In his recent single from the album, “Ghost Town Nation,” he sings about how “headlines are preaching impending doom.”

Then he prescribes a countrified remedy, with the following positive lyrics:

“Making the best of a bad situation

Getting by just fine in a ghost town nation.”

In a revealing recent appearance on the Jesus Calling podcast, Tritt opened up about his deeply held religious beliefs.

“My mother and sister and I were in church every single time the doors were open. ... I grew up with the understanding of what God meant to my family’s life, to my life. We had Bible study on a regular basis. It was a great place to build the foundation for the rest of your life,” Tritt said.

He also noted in the podcast that when difficult situations arise (which incidentally are often the subject of his song lyrics), answers may be best received when we’re on our knees.

“The power of prayer is extremely strong. I believe in it 100%. I know what it’s capable of. I know what God’s capable of. And if we bring those things to Him in prayer, He will not leave us and He will not forsake us,” Tritt shared.

