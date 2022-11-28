Save Conservative Spanish Radio From Left Control

George Soros is a well-known supporter of high-profile liberals and their panoply of left-wing causes.

To this end, tens of billions of dollars have been distributed to many a left-leaning group through Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Over the past several years he has given millions to the campaigns of so-called progressive criminal justice-related candidates. In some instances, extraordinarily large campaign contributions were used to take out political opponents of “preferred” candidates.

Confused and sad, the public could only gaze at the aftermath of a political strategy that had been implemented with calculated planning and precision.

Prosecutors who favored minimal prosecution and no-bail policies for dangerous felonies were elected to office, including District Attorney of Philadelphia Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Los Angeles County George Gascón and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

With this backdrop, it is hardly a subject of debate that Soros has profoundly altered the criminal justice system in America and placed in jeopardy the welfare of individuals, businesses and institutions.

One of Soros’ latest designs has been to quietly move toward gaining control of a major conservative-leaning communications outlet serving the Spanish-speaking community.

With Democrats experiencing an unanticipated decline in support from Hispanic voters, it could be that Soros felt the need to step in and further manage the flow of news and information to the Spanish speaking voter contingency.

In any event, a media company was formed in June of 2022. The goal was to acquire a group of radio stations from TelevisaUnivision, including a flagship of conservative talk radio in Miami, Radio Mambí.

Latino Media Network is the media company that ultimately purchased Radio Mambí, along with 17 other Spanish language radio stations.

Spanish language stations in major markets across the country were part of the deal, including some located in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Antonio.

The media company happens to be run by two former Democratic political advisers, Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto. The duo worked on the political campaigns of former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Valencia also served as an official in the Obama White House.

One other pertinent note: The media company's acquisition was financed by an investment entity affiliated with Soros.

Historically, Radio Mambi has been linked to the Cuban exile community. The Spanish language station had long been a unique source of content that was anti-communist, anti-Castro and pro-traditional values. What it will now become is left to the imagination.

In great part due to Soros' reputation, when news of the proposed acquisition emerged, people in South Florida became seriously concerned that the reliable flow of information from their beloved talk station was in jeopardy.

“They want to use those 18 radio stations and start peddling socialism to the Hispanics,” said Republican Rep. Maria Salazar, who represents Miami and is a regular guest on Radio Mambí.

Salazar characterized the station as “one of the bastions of free speech.”

“We know what Soros thinks about conservatives and what he thinks about Republicans,” Salazar said. “I don't believe for one minute that Soros wants to be [im]partial, nonbiased.”

Florida's two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, were also opposed to the sale.

Salazar and the two senators, along with additional Republican members of Congress, signed a letter to the FCC in an attempt to halt the transaction.

Those who were in support of the purchase brought up a familiar refrain that is used to justify speech suppression. They claimed that there is a pressing need to address “disinformation.”

Predictably, the FCC brushed aside the opposing arguments and approved the proposed sale.

Interestingly, the Radio Mambi station has lost some of its biggest stars, perhaps in an unexpected response to the sale. Host Lourdes Ubieta abrupty left, saying that she would never accept a paycheck from anyone connected to Soros.

Additionally, former Radio Mambi hosts Dania Alexandrino and Nelson Rubio chose to exit as well, letting it be known that they refuse to work for the Soros-linked group.

Ubieta, Alexandrino and Rubio can now be heard on the new talk radio station Radio Libre (WAXY-AM 790), which launched in September in advance of the planned Soros takeover.

Radio Libre offers a Spanish language conservative talk radio alternative to the Miami market.

In saying the following, Ubieta may be speaking of freedom with ancestral and/or personal experience gained the hard way. She no doubt speaks for many.

“America is a free country,” she said in an interview. “Even an avowed global socialist with a clear radical political agenda can buy our media outlets to silence their opposition.”

The talk radio host recalled a previous radio network with which Soros was involved, warning that he “…tried talk radio once before with Radio America and failed miserably. And today Miami market ratings show he’s on his way to defeat again, even before he gets started.”

To which the Spanish speaking community and its conservative soul mates say Amen!

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.