Glenn Beck, Fellow Citizens Step up to the Plate on Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, 2021, syndicated radio talk show host Glenn Beck launched an effort to raise tens of millions of dollars for a non-profit entity: The Nazarene Fund.

The purpose of the fundraising effort was to raise money, which was to be earmarked for an ambitious and highly dangerous task; that being, to try and rescue thousands of Christians and at-risk Afghans following the Biden administration’s abrupt withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan.

Within a few weeks Beck had reportedly raised more than $30 million.

As of this writing, he and his organization have used the funds to save 5,200 people from the group that is holding the innocent captive — the Taliban.

Beck's daring mission was given a major assist, which arrived in the form of a private jet that would help facilitate the venture to the Mideast.

The owner of the aircraft is a familiar name to many of the Christian faithful, televangelist Kenneth Copeland. Beck used the jet to travel to an undisclosed Mideast location serving as a base for the rescue effort.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Beck shared how immensely grateful he is to the Kenneth Copeland Ministries for providing the airplane that assisted in making the rescue effort possible.

He also indicated that The Nazarene Fund is not being used to pay for his travel costs. Instead, he is paying for his own expenses.

In a Twitter video, Beck discussed the financing of the project.

"We view your money as sacred money. It’s like tithing to me," he said.

"None of my travels or my team’s travels, none of it is paid for by the Nazarene Fund. I insisted it. Not a single meal, not a cupcake-and yes there will be cupcakes on this trip. Everything is paid personally by me," Beck noted.

Those who have been saved through his efforts from the clutches of the ruthless have been relocated to a number of undisclosed countries.

In a post on Facebook, he explained that those who had been left behind in Afghanistan had experienced the freedom of "being able to say I'm a Christian" because of the protection provided by the United States.

Tragically, that very protection quickly evaporated prior to their delivery to safety.

"We will not forget those left behind," Beck said.

"Our mission there gets tougher and more dangerous."

Lord David Alton, a British politician known for his humanitarian efforts, praised Beck for his rescue work.

"As the world abandons Afghan minorities to the Taliban," Lord Alton wrote, "Glenn Beck — emulating Oscar Schindler — did something about it, putting into practice the injunction to 'rescue those who are being taken away to death . . . and those stumbling to the slaughter.'"

Beck is part of a valiant effort, one, however, that sadly is not being conducted by our government but instead by private individuals and groups

An example of the type of non-governmental efforts that are taking place is an operation called "Pineapple Express," in which a volunteer group of U.S. military veterans have been assisting hundreds of Afghan elite forces and their families to exit Afghanistan.

A leader of the effort, retired Green Beret commander Lt. Col. Scott Mann, provided an explanation to ABC News regarding the operation.

"Dozens of high-risk individuals, families with small children, orphans, and pregnant women, were secretly moved through the streets of Kabul throughout the night and up to just seconds before ISIS detonated a bomb into the huddled mass of Afghans seeking safety and freedom," Lt. Col. Mann stated.

Rescue efforts have become even more urgent in light of the reports that the Taliban has been preventing planes containing American passengers from leaving the country.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he received classified briefings indicating that American citizens and Afghan allies are stuck at an airport in northern Afghanistan and have been unable to leave, despite approval from the State Department.

"In fact we have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, six airplanes, with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now," McCaul told Fox News.

As Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., recently told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the U.S. citizens left behind by their own nation are "hostages by any definition."

"Here's the Taliban trying to shake down the United States," Rep. Wittman said. "By any measure, you would say they're being held as hostages. That needs to be addressed immediately."

Unfortunately, the only hope for those left behind right now seems to be in the hands of private citizens who are willing to take matters into their own hands, just like Beck has done.

In a recent Instagram post, he criticized the Biden administration for its inaction.

"Biden will only take people [that] the cartels will charge, exploit and rape. Certainly, not those other people that are marked for death because of his policies," Beck stated.

As his Afghanistan rescue efforts began to show real results, Beck posted a rallying cry on his Facebook page for those private citizens and organizations engaging in the difficult, but noble pursuit of delivering their fellow human beings from evil.

"America does care! America does not leave her own and the most vulnerable behind. We Can Do It As the Power Is With the People. We are America not our government. When they can't do it, private citizens step to the plate," the post read.

