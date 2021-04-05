Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives the Media a Bible Lesson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a target of the establishment press and the social media ever since she was elected to office.

In a recent critique of proposed COVID-19 vaccine passports, the House member from Georgia blasted the current resident of the White House, took a viral ride on the internet, and triggered a media firestorm all in one stroke.

“They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport. They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast,” Rep. Greene tweeted.

A Facebook video further elaborated on her position regarding the issue.

“They want you to be required to have something called a COVID passport,” Rep. Greene explained. “This would mandate your ability to be able to travel, your ability to be able to go to events, your ability to be able to buy and sell ...”

It is obvious to all but the naïve that the requirement of such a document, which would demand proof of vaccination prior to attending large gatherings or traveling domestically and/or abroad, would severely hamper Americans ability to move freely within the country and without.

The freshman congresswoman completed her presentation in appropriate dramatic fashion by invoking the subject of totalitarianism.

A vaccine “passport” is “still fascism or communism whatever you want to call it. But it’s coming from private companies. So I have a term for that: I call it corporate communism,” she said.

Almost immediately the compliant media sprang into attack mode.

The Guardian characterized Rep. Greene as a “Klan mom.”

An online community of supposed Christians launched a petition that condemned Rep. Greene’s comments.

And in another sorry attempt at humor, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wound up disrespecting Rep. Greene while belittling her religious beliefs in the process.

“What a dumb person. The mark of the beast?” Kimmel pretended to query. “Everyone knows the mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.”

Rep. Greene responded without missing a beat by offering a bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports. She also brought forth a bill to have Dr. Anthony Fauci receive a 100% pay cut (#FireFauci Act) and additionally shared a video of a meeting that she had at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump.

It is appalling to have to witness the parade of religious bigots in the news and entertainment media, who with apparent impunity think that they can display contempt for the beliefs of hundreds of millions of Christians.

Bible believers across the globe patiently await and prayerfully watch for a future that will someday unfold, one that is foretold in sacred Scripture.

Passages of the Holy Book, which Christians revere as the sacred Word of God, speak of a time when the Earth is ruled by a highly charismatic, yet deeply malevolent figure.

The “mark” to which Rep. Greene refers is an imprint taken upon one’s body, which is a demonstration of allegiance on the part of followers to the singular evil ruler.

Revelation, the final book of the Bible, sets forth key language on the subject.

“... all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, ... receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads ...”

The words of the scripture passage also make clear that no one will be able to “buy or sell” unless they have had the mark.

The evil leader about which scripture speaks is called the “son of perdition.” A specific number has been assigned to him, one that is familiar to many Bible believers and non-believers alike: 666.

This number, and the demonic figure with which it is associated, has permeated our culture across time, appearing in numerous movies, television shows, books, and songs.

Films such as “End of Days,” “Final Destination,” and “The Omen” have dealt with biblical prophecies that are embraced by followers of Jesus Christ. The remake of “The Omen” was released on 6/6/06 to capitalize on the connection to Scripture.

The number has actually influenced the real life decisions of some of our nation’s most highly respected people.

In 1989, after his second term had been completed, President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan moved to a new home in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles. The residence had the unfortunate address of 666 St. Cloud Road, so the couple happily made the decision to have the address changed to 668 instead.

U.S. Route 666 became a highway in 1926. It acquired its number reference by being the 6th spur connected to the iconic Route 66.

The bureaucrats who named the road were apparently unaware of the number's biblical significance as well as the negative implications it could attach to the road.

The road made for a particularly treacherous drive nonetheless, and it ended up acquiring two underworld nicknames: “The Devil’s Highway” and “Highway to Hell.” So in 2003, via legislation, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson renamed the road, changing it to U.S. Route 491.

In 2015 Texas Representative Joe Barton had the number of a bill that he had introduced changed from 666 to 702. According to an email sent by Barton spokesperson Sean Brown, “It quickly became clear that the original bill number carried many different negative connotations.”

In 2017 Finnair flight AY666, which flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki airport, the code of which is HEL, was renamed to flight AY954.

Much like the financial markets make predictions using indicators, the Bible reveals to Christians that they are to watch for End Times indicators of coming events that are foretold in scripture.

One of these indicators is a decline in moral sensibilities.

Millions of Christians and others are painfully aware that this is an ominous trend in our current world. Rep. Greene, along with many of her Christian sisters and brothers, are also extremely uncomfortable with the potential use of intrusive digitally-based identifiers.

For folks like us, the book of Revelation looms large as current events seem to be leaping off the pages of The Word.

The End Times scenario of a one-world government, a one-world religion, and a totalitarian system of rule seem more and more plausible with each passing day.

Thankfully, though, the Second Coming looms larger than all of it.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.