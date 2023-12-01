Noem Resonating with Voters

(Editor’s note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement for any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

In the fast-approaching 2024 presidential election, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s name often appears near the top of the list of potential vice presidential candidates from whom former President Donald Trump could choose.

For many Republicans who are already familiar with Gov. Noem, she appears to be an A-list pick.

But the GOP primary field has been a crowded one, and others have managed to grab the attention of mainstream media talking heads and veep candidate prognosticators.

From my perspective the South Dakota governor appears to be the V.P. pick that’s been hiding in plain sight.

A little background on Gov. Noem may be enlightening.

After serving in the South Dakota legislature for several years, Gov. Noem was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Through the governmental positions that she secured, she was able to gain a considerable amount of valuable legislative experience.

The early days of her congressional career actually had her continuing her college studies via online courses. For her ambitious endeavors, The Washington Post dubbed her Capitol Hill's “most powerful intern.”

In 2018 she was elected South Dakota's first-ever female governor, after having run on a platform of low taxes, limited government and strong families.

The people approved of her political positions and performance, so much so that she handily won re-election in 2022.

The pandemic years would elevate Gov. Noem to national prominence. Her refusal to issue a statewide face mask mandate and her keeping of South Dakota generally “open for business” secured her the admiration and appreciation of folks across the nation.

She has continued to enjoy a rising-star status, particularly among those on the conservative side of the political spectrum. She is also in good stead with the GOP base.

Similar to the 45th president, Gov. Noem is often viewed as a D.C. Beltway outsider. She has demonstrated that she has no timidity when it comes to challenging the status quo.

She maintains a strong record on the issues that are important to Republican as well as independent voters. And her policies for dealing with the economy, immigration, life and the right to bear arms resonate with folks across the land.

Gov. Noem's experience in raising three children, along with her likeability and empathy, give her a family appeal that has the potential to raise the level of enthusiasm across numerous demographics.

However, there’s another reason why Gov. Noem's national standing has been increasing. She recently raised awareness of some important issues that impact residents who live in areas beyond the borders of her own state.

She specifically expressed concerns about an issue that is extremely important to each and every one of us: the U.S. food supply.

Americans have become increasingly alarmed about foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, especially when it comes to China-controlled companies.

Gov. Noem argues that foreign ownership of farmlands could give foreign countries an excessive degree of control over our nation’s food supply, which poses a national security risk.

She recently announced her support for two pieces of legislation related to this subject.

The first is the bill H.R. 4577 of Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., which would prevent potential enemy nations from owning American agricultural land.

Gov. Noem wrote the following to Rep. Gallagher:

“Food security is a matter of national security… We have seen China use fear and control to perpetuate their agenda for generations. If they successfully control our food supply, they will be able to control the United States.”

She additionally offered to testify before the House Select Committee (of which Rep. Gallagher is chairman) in support of this legislation.

Secondly, Gov. Noem has endorsed legislation sponsored by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., that would allow states to prohibit the use of state assets in investments involving China and to divest assets in Chinese investments.

“I am grateful that Congressman Johnson sees the national security threat that China poses,” Noem stated.

Politicians often refer to issues that impact the lives of ordinary people as “kitchen table issues.”

It looks like Gov. Noem has hit on the ultimate one.

And it just may be the one that wins her a brand new title.

