'Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist' Looks to Be Another Kevin Sorbo Blockbuster

Kevin Sorbo is a multi-talented entertainment pro.

He first rose to international fame in 1995, when he landed the lead role as Hercules in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.” At the time it ranked as one of television’s highest-rated syndicated shows.

Its success yielded the popular 1995 spin-off series called “Xena: Warrior Princess.” Lucy Lawless plays the lead in the TV fantasy offshoot. And the pair of hits allowed for some fun crossover appearances of characters between the two shows.

Kevin also plays main character High Guard Captain Dylan Hunt in the 2000 sci-fi TV series “Andromeda,” which was penned by the creator of the enduring iconic series “Star Trek,” the late, great Gene Roddenberry.

As one of Hollywood’s top celebrities, Kevin’s more recent projects have focused on using his many mighty gifts in spiritually-oriented ways.

As a major co-star in the 2014 watershed faith-based film “God's Not Dead,” he portrays an atheist college professor, who on the first day of class mandates that his students disavow their religious beliefs.

The movie has an astounding profit margin, having grossed more than $62 million on a $2 million budget. It not only succeeded in turning industry heads, but it also ended up launching a whole new film franchise.

His latest project is a new cinematic adaptation of a “Left Behind” work that is part of the bestselling series co-authored by Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins.

The series has, over time, inspired several movies, including the original “Left Behind” films starring Kirk Cameron, as well as an additional adaptation that features Nicolas Cage.

Kevin produces and stars in the upcoming “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” which is currently being filmed in Canada. He and co-star Greg Perrow recently provided some insight as to why they are making the movie, and what people can expect in the re-launch of this beloved saga.

One factor that played a role in Kevin's decision to become involved in the latest movie project is that he, like so many others, is a real fan of the “Left Behind” books.

“I've known about the 'Left Behind' books forever,” Sorbo told Faithwire. “There was no way that anything else was going to get in the way of me wanting to be a part of this.”

Considering the unprecedented circumstances in which many individuals find themselves these days, he feels that people really need more uplifting content for their entertainment viewing.

“I love movies like this. I love movies that have hope, redemption, laughter, and love, and things that we need more than ever in this world — in this crazy, divisive world we live in,” Kevin said.

“We're hoping a movie like this will be a positive impact on people around the world,” he added.

He plans to bring a fresh cinematic approach to the story, which will serve to distinguish this project from prior versions.

"I think it's a grittier feel to it,” he explained. “The world's a whole different place right now."

Kevin has a sense, which is shared by countless Christians, that recent world events may be mirroring those foretold by Scripture.

"It feels like the rapture's just down the road right now. The Sodom and Gomorrah we're living in … the anger and the hatred and all this divisiveness that is out there," he explained.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” draws its material from the third book in the Left Behind series. As the plot unfolds, the military forces of the global government attack U.S. cities. All the while the Antichrist is promising peace and is urging the nations of the world to submit to him.

Meanwhile the global military is attempting to eliminate any insurgents who are resistant to the Antichrist's plans for the planet.

Kevin plays the role of pilot and secret insurgent Rayford Steele, while Perrow portrays journalist Buck Williams (originally played by Cameron).

The title of the movie, “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” refers to a diabolical, yet cunningly charismatic world leader, who is part and parcel of Bible prophecy. Almost every Christian denomination holds beliefs that cite and/or involve this global dictator, who is referred to as the capital “A” Antichrist.

References to this evil being are found in interpretations of both Old and New Testament passages, including specific mentions of the “antichrist” term in the epistles of John.

The Antichrist is also specifically referred to in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, where the wicked leader is characterized as the “supreme religious deception” by which “man glorifies himself in place of God.”

In the New Testament Book of Revelation, the Antichrist also bears the name “the Beast.”

Like many other faith-filled people in Hollywood, Kevin has borne his share of scorn.

He noted, “There's a negativity towards Christians in Hollywood, and a negativity towards people who believe in God.”

Maybe, just maybe, Kevin, whose efforts in the past helped bring us tales of battling mythical beasts and who is now taking on the biblical ones, will get some folks to crack open the Good Book.

A great place to start at this time of year is Luke chapter 2, verses 1-20. Merry Christmas!

