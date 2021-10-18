Joe Rogan Scores Verbal TKO With CNN's Sanjay Gupta

Actor, comedian, TV personality, UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has achieved a level of success in life to which very few can lay claim.

His entertainment industry profile reads like a Hollywood dream sheet. He has been a comedy specials creator and host of the popular reality series "Fear Factor." Currently, he has put together what may arguably be deemed the most successful podcast in the world.

Back in his early teens, Rogan developed an interest in martial arts. His first martial art was Taekwondo. He would go on to earn the title of Massachusetts full-contact state champion for four consecutive years.

At one time he thought he might become a professional kickboxer. Instead he took on the role of stand-up comic, which eventually propelled him to the stage at The Comedy Store in Hollywood.

Rogan had some acting roles too, including being part of the NBC sitcom "NewsRadio" cast. It was here that he would become friends with fellow "NewsRadio" cast member Phil Hartman.

During a discussion between the two, Hartman shared with Rogan that he was experiencing some difficulties in his marriage. On numerous occasions, Rogan tried to convince the SNL standout that it might be better for him if he left his wife.

Hartman failed to accept Rogan’s advice, saying that he wanted to remain in the marriage for the sake of the children.

No one could have known about the tragedy that awaited. In 1998 Hartman’s life would end at the hands of his wife.

The loss of his friend deeply impacted Rogan, and he canceled a series of performances that had been scheduled. But time heals and spirits are renewed.

He would later secure the role of backstage and post-fight interviewer for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). An eventual friendship with UFC president Dana White afforded him the opportunity to earn the post of color commentator for the fights. Four times he would be named MMA Personality of the Year by the World MMA Awards.

Rogan started hosting the NBC show "Fear Factor" in 2001. He continued to do stand-up performances even as he carried out his host duties on "Fear Factor," which went on for six straight seasons, with a seventh season airing years later in 2011.

A very busy man, he would become co-host of Comedy Central's "The Man Show" in 2003.

At the end of 2009, he ventured into the podcasting world with a fellow comedian named Brian Redban. The title of the podcast would later be whittled down to a single host’s name. It rose to fame and lives on as "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The podcast features an interview format on a wide variety of topics, with a special emphasis on politics, philosophy and news. It was first picked up by SiriusXM Satellite Radio and later by Spotify in a record-breaking $100 million deal.

Most recently, Rogan became the unfortunate target of the cancel culture crowd.

His crime? Asking questions about vaccine mandates and COVID therapies. And having the gall to have expert guests appear on his show to explain their positions.

After Rogan himself tested positive for COVID-19, he chose to use Ivermectin as part of a therapy to regain his health. CNN anchors, including Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, Erin Burnett and Jim Sciutto, went on the attack and attempted to smear and denigrate him.

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta made an appearance on Rogan's podcast. It was here that Rogan took the opportunity to confront the guest regarding the network’s false characterization of Ivermectin, which Rogan had used to facilitate his recovery. CNN had labeled the medication a "horse dewormer."

"It's a lie," Rogan said during the interview. "It's a lie on a news network … and it's a lie that they're conscious of. It's not a mistake. They're unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine."

He asserted that CNN mischaracterized a drug that has been "given out to billions and billions of people."

Part of Rogan's appeal is just this – people love his blunt approach.

Gupta quickly found out that Rogan was not going to mince words during the interview.

"Why would they lie and say that's horse dewormer?" Rogan asked Gupta. "Don't you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they're lying? … Do you think that that's a problem that your news network lies?"

Like a fighter who out-maneuvers his opponent, Rogan further drove his point home, emphasizing that CNN is Gupta's employer.

"Does it bother you that the network you work for out and out lied, just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?" Rogan grilled Gupta.

Finally Gupta conceded, using the phrase "they shouldn't have said that."

As for Rogan, the round continued with him landing some additional verbal punches.

"Why did they do that?" Rogan asked.

"I don't know," Gupta responded.

"You didn't ask [CNN management]? You're the medical guy over there!" Rogan pointed out.

The now very uncomfortable Gupta admitted that he should have asked.

It was then that Rogan, having transformed into a media critic, moved the focus to the central issue; that is, the responsibility and credibility of Gupta's network.

"My point is you're working for a news organization," he said.

Rogan added the following flurry: "If they're lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria? Do you understand that that's why people get concerned about the veracity of the news?"

With that, the interview effectively ended with what in Rogan's former profession is called – a technical knockout.

