Woke Handbook Seeks to Redact History With Statue Removal

We are living in truly disturbing times.

Although much could be said on this topic, in the interest of time the following commentary will be limited to a discussion of the destruction of historical monuments and statues that were intended to commemorate past individuals and/or events of national importance.

Centuries-old historical figures and their counterpart statues are presently being deconstructed by activist left-wing zealots.

Rather than focusing on the character, courage, and altruism of former civic ancestors, those bent on destruction are purposefully displacing them from the context of their respective historical time periods, only to hold them to modern-day standards.

The following example is one that is currently in the news.

The Democrat-led New York City Council has advanced a bill that, if passed, will result in the removal of works of art, including statues that depict some of America's most influential historical figures.

Statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Columbus, and many others are on New York City's potential chopping block.

These are individuals who have played enormously important roles in the creation of America. Their statues serve as reminders of the contributions that they made and ideals they held, which enabled them to lead a people from autocratic rule to representative democracy.

The removal of such statues is part of a woke handbook, which seeks to redact from the pages of history those whose life stories don't fit the desired narrative of those presently in power.

The Long Island town of Brookhaven is coming to the rescue, offering to take possession of the statues and even cover the costs for dismantling and shipping them.

Reportedly, officials have indicated that they already have spaces available for placing the statues in Brookhaven's 20-plus parks.

In a letter to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward Romaine detailed how important some of the historical figures are to the community, including how Washington had toured the town and founding father William Floyd had called it home.

"The Brookhaven Town Board knows the importance of our history in bringing us to the place we are today," the letter states. "If we look through our eyes today and try to judge them for what they did years ago as some people may do they come away with a different view. I look at their contribution to history overall, I look at what they've done."

When deciding who to commemorate, either by statues, monuments, holidays, currency, stamps, or names of towns, schools, and streets, we choose individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. In so doing, we sometimes prefer to look at the greater good that has been done and permit it to outweigh the human failings.

If you are puzzled as to why someone would demonize Washington, the Father of the Country, or Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, you are not alone.

The reason may be rooted in a lack of appreciation for and understanding of the destiny-altering period in our nation's birth, the Revolutionary War.

One of the finest films ever made dealing with this historical period is "The Patriot."

Roland Emmerich directed the epic movie, which stars Mel Gibson, Chris Cooper, Heath Ledger, and Jason Isaacs.

Although fictional in nature, the film's story is based on the reality of Revolutionary War times, a period during which our nation was coming into being. It tells the story of Benjamin Martin (portrayed by Gibson), a widowed farmer who is reluctantly drawn into the war.

Martin is a veteran of the French and Indian War. He has sworn off violence but is forced to take up arms once again when his son is murdered by Col. William Tavington (portrayed by Isaacs), who is a particularly cruel British officer.

Martin's farm is burned down by the British, and he and his remaining children are forced to flee. He joins a militia group and begins to fight back. He instructs his men on how to use guerrilla tactics to defeat the British and soon becomes a legendary figure among the colonists.

Director Emmerich, who is of European descent, understands the importance of America's birth. He summed up his attraction to the project on the film's DVD, stating, "These were characters I could relate to, and they were engaged in a conflict that had a significant outcome, the creation of the first modern democratic government."

"The Patriot" is a tale of loyalty, sacrifice, and the unquenchable thirst to live free.

These are the intangibles that we honor when we erect statues of historical figures who left an indelible mark to the benefit of all of their progeny.

And that progeny includes you and me.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.