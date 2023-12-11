Hollywood Rhetoric Drifts from Centrism, Pro-Israel Stances

The terrorist attack by Hamas, which killed 1200 unsuspecting Israeli civilians, has resulted in what Hollywood trade publications are characterizing as a "crisis."

Despite having been affiliated with a slew of left-wing causes over an extensive course of time, many members of the Hollywood community were appalled at the sight of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

Several prominent Jewish figures within the entertainment industry have been absolutely stunned by some of the reactions and rhetoric of their fellow colleagues.

Many are questioning why organizations who purport to advocate for women’s rights have been silent about the raping of Israeli women.

Many are puzzled as to why LGBTQ+ groups would express support for a movement that promotes the killing of gays and lesbians.

And many are confounded at the glorification of atrocities by Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Enter Steven Spielberg.

The most commercially successful director in entertainment history and one of Hollywood’s most respected is weighing in on the Oct. 7 carnage.

It’s a big deal for Spielberg to publicly comment on the Hamas terror attacks.

A really big deal, especially for the Democratic Party.

He has donated mega-bucks to the Democratic establishment and fundraised for the Democratic Party, its candidates, and its causes.

In a recent announcement from the USC Shoah Foundation about a new campaign to record eyewitness testimony to the Hamas attacks, his comments regarding Oct. 7 were made public.

Spielberg founded the USC Shoah Foundation in 1994, and the foundation is currently working with production teams on the ground in Israel to collect accounts of the ill-fated day.

He lauded the foundation’s team for "leading an effort that will ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate."

He then shared his opinion of the horrific events, and he didn't mince words.

"I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime," he said.

The eyes of Hollywood liberals have watched, while in Democrat-controlled cities and on Ivy League university campuses, demonstrators have overtly expressed their support of the Oct. 7 barbarism.

Some recent videos featuring the presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, and MIT have gone viral; ones that show the individuals unable to state outright that calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violates the codes of conduct of their institutions.

This has created a major rift within the Hollywood community.

Actress Susan Sarandon was unceremoniously dropped as a client by her talent agent after she spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally.

And actress Melissa Barrera, one of the stars of the horror film franchise "Scream," was recently fired from her role in the next installment of the series as a result of her social media posts.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, "Wonder Woman" star and former Israeli soldier Gal Gadot took to Instagram to rally support for Israel's response to the terrorism, posting, "I stand with Israel you should too."

And producer Matti Leshem, a self-described progressive, was quoted by The Wrap saying the quiet part out loud.

"Our problem is not right wing antisemitism. Our problem is left wing antisemitism," Leshem stated.

The notion that the radical left poses a threat to Jewish people is a new revelation to many who have long worked in the entertainment business.

Over time the political left in Hollywood drifted away from the previously dominant centrist view; one that had affirmed strong U.S.-Israel ties and emphasized the importance of Israel's security.

The Hollywood left became increasingly enamored with a neo-Marxist agenda that divides the world into two categories: those who are oppressors and those who are oppressed.

Additionally, terms such as "colonial occupation" and "apartheid state" have been being used to describe Israel's policies, framing those who are in leadership as the oppressors of marginalized groups.

This increasing polarization in Hollywood is creating a major divide in the entertainment community.

A divide that has the potential to dramatically alter the course of Hollywood’s political history.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.