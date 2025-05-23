Could Comey's Free Speech Defense Be 86'd?

In a recent post on his Instagram account, former FBI Director James Comey put up a photo of seashells on the sand that had been arranged to form the following pair of numbers: 86 47.

Accompanying the photo was a not so cryptic comment from Comey, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

Social media subsequently exploded with reactions from individuals who were outraged over the post.

Comey responded with another post, alleging that he "didn’t realize some folks associate it [the number 86] with violence."

He added that he is "opposed to violence in all circumstances," and he took down the original post.

To say that Comey’s comments regarding the number 86 stretch the boundaries of credibility is an understatement, especially when you consider who Comey is, the position in government he previously held, and the individual with whom the number 47 is associated.

As a high-ranking law enforcement official Comey’s prior duties included the prosecution of participants in organized crime.

Such participants routinely use the number 86 as a code word for "assassination."

According to "Cassell's Dictionary of Slang," the number 86 means "to kill, to murder; to execute judicially."

Perhaps surprisingly for Comey, the seriousness of his wholly ill-advised post appears to be increasing with the passage of time.

This is because the individual with whom the second seashell number is associated was saved by God’s grace from two attempts of the first seashell number’s kind.

In fact, U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the agency she heads, as well as the U.S. Secret Service are investigating the matter.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have also joined in the investigative tasks over this.

Director Patel indicated that the FBI is ready to assist the Secret Service with "all necessary support." And Director Gabbard stressed that the administration and the Secret Service are taking the incident "very seriously."

"There has to be accountability for this," Director Gabbard told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Predictably the mainstream media have failed in their responsibility to properly report the story.

Rather, they appear to be carrying water for the former FBI director.

Headlines about the incident speak volumes, as demonstrated below:

—"With Comey questioning, the Trump administration again targets speech" (The Washington Post)

—"The old slang term ‘'86' probably started as restaurant-worker jargon. Suddenly it’s in the news," (The Associated Press)

—"Trump admin’s Comey investigation is meant to stoke a culture of fear among Americans," (MSNBC)

—"Ex-FBI boss interviewed by Secret Service over Trump seashell post"(The BBC)

It just so happens that Comey’s seashell encounter during his stroll on the beach occurred just a few days prior to the release of his latest book.

Could it have been a way to generate some pre-release buzz?

In any event, he's been making the rounds on every media outlet willing to pitch him interview softball questions.

While appearing on MSNBC with Nicole Wallace, he seemed to take on the role of victim.

"You are back in the middle of a political firestorm," Wallace said.

Comey responded, "Yeah, for walking on the beach with my wife."

He went on to describe himself as "a grandfather and an author wearing sweaters and jeans," explaining that he had "posted a silly picture of shells" that he apparently "thought was a clever way to express a political viewpoint. . . "

A political viewpoint?

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino sees it very differently.

In a post on X, Deputy Director Bongino said that the numeric symbolism was being used by copycats to send out threats that the FBI is mandated to investigate, which requires valuable time and resources.

"We are now dealing with copycats, sending cryptic threats to public figures, using the '86' reference," Deputy Director Bongino wrote.

"Whether they turn out to be legitimate threats or not, taxpayer-funded public safety agents are going to have to run these all out and investigate them."

If a prosecution against Comey is sought, it's likely to be a difficult one, considering free speech and intent arguments.

However, time will tell whether other significant facts will emerge that justify legal action against the former FBI director.

In the meantime, many like me are still hoping that the haters' hardened hearts are transformed.

Still sending up prayers, too, for the one who despite the hate, fights on anyway.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.