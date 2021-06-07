Actor Voight a Hollywood Rebel With a Heart of Gold

Many know the name of acting great Jon Voight.

He is a multi-nominated and Academy Award winner as well as a four-time Golden Globe recipient.

Jon Voight's sterling career has spanned decades.

The actor also happens to be an exception in today's celebrity world in that he is one of those rare independently-minded thinkers.

Voight came to prominence in the late 1960s with his Oscar nominated performance in the iconic movie "Midnight Cowboy."

During the 1970s, he cemented his brand as a genuine Hollywood A-lister with starring roles in the films "Deliverance," "Coming Home," and "The Champ."

He took the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "Coming Home," after having been nominated for the award three times prior.

In an interview on a recent episode of Lisa Boothe's "The Truth" podcast, Voight was direct in his description of the current state of so-called journalism, as practiced by today’s compromised media.

" . . . this is just like Pravda. There’s no difference," Voight said.

The actor also opined that if one happens to be a reader of The New York Times, then what is being ingested is nothing but "phony stuff."

Voight has firsthand experience in dealing with what those in the news media and various other subdivisions of society are promulgating. He himself has been the recipient of some intense peer pressure as well as a sizable degree of wrath from a cancel culture now running amok.

Still, he chooses to live and work in one of the most "woke" places on the planet, the ever-tilting Left Coast.

Voight envisions a simple way in which folks can counter the press distortion that is taking place each and every day. He encourages a more pro-active approach to the exercise of freedom with regard to news and entertainment choices.

"There are many brave people that are stepping up and very brave teachers who are in the industry, the entertainment industry, and in the . . . news industry that are stepping up and giving us a direction. So we have to find those people and stick with them and support them," Voight observed.

His willingness to speak his mind has not inhibited his ability to continue in his chosen artistic profession. Voight is currently in New Haven, Connecticut, filming a feature-length finale of the hit series "Ray Donovan."

It's a production that almost never happened.

"Ray Donovan" is a Showtime television crime drama series. The storyline centers around the main character of the series’ title, who is portrayed by Liev Schreiber.

Donovan is a professional "fixer" for the rich and famous. He can make anyone’s problems disappear; that is, except those that are created by his own family.

Voight plays Mickey Donovan, Ray's conniving father.

When the pilot episode first aired in June 2013, it was the biggest premiere Showtime ever had. For his work on the show, Voight was awarded a Golden Globe in 2014 for Best Supporting Actor.

Then in February 2020, after seven successful seasons, the cable network abruptly announced the cancellation of the series, which brought frustration to viewers of the show, particularly because several plot points were left unresolved.

The unusual decision to cancel the series was reportedly done for political reasons.

It all happened amid the merger between CBS (owner of Showtime) and Viacom. Showtime seemingly "did not recognize the power of the fan base and social media."

Fan power ultimately won out. In February 2021 it was announced that the show was returning in the form of a feature-length movie, which is set to premiere in 2022.

The new film version picks up where season seven left off.

This was great news for Voight, who once again is back in front of the Showtime cameras.

Voight, of course, has a famous daughter, mega-movie actress in her own right, Angelina Jolie. What folks may not know is that Voight's family also includes brother James Wesley Voight, who goes by Chip Taylor, a singer-songwriter with the hit tunes "Wild Thing" and "Angel of the Morning" to his credit.

Voight's view of faith and family may have been shaped by his Catholicism, and his attendance at a Catholic high school.

In 2019 he said that God is asking Americans to protect the values of family during these times.

"Family is being attacked by people who are really trying to tear down the fabric of our society," Voight told The Christian Post.

"Imagine, God's asking us to help Him out. Can you imagine? That's the greatest thing!" he said.

The actor then quoted Scripture (Isaiah 6:8).

"'Who will go for me,' says God to Isaiah, and he says 'send me.' There are many people who are really strong people, very bright people and very good people who have said, 'send me.' That's why I have to think that there's no doubt of that. It's all been written: we will win the battle," he said.

" . . . we know it's hard but this battle will be won by those who pursue the truth; they will prevail," Voight added.

In July 2020 he posted a video on his Twitter account in which he speaks of the greatness of America as a precious providential gift. It was characterized by some in the establishment press as a religious rant.

"God the Almighty gave all this to us, so we as a civilization with all our greatness must give back and we shall protect the USA with God, and He who understands this Liberty must protect as well," Voight states.

He then calls for a return to fundamental principles that have undergirded American life.

"Let us all protect this beautiful nation," Voight declares, adding, "Let us all give back. We must not take for granted this breath we breathe, because without God's love, we would not be here. So bring back faith and trust."

I see Voight as a Hollywood rebel with a cause, one for which America can be grateful.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.