In Spite of What the Doctor Says, Life Is Worth Living

Suicide Is Painless

(Theme from the 1970 film M*A*S*H)

Through early morning fog I see

Visions of the things to be

The pains that are withheld for me

I realize and I can see

That suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it

If I please …

Lyrics by Michael Altman and music by Johnny Mandel

The Golden State, known for its beaches, mountains, theme parks and entertainment industry, may soon become the go-to destination for anyone who would like a swift death, courtesy of a doctor.

California already allows people to end their own lives on the conditions that they have the mental capacity to decide, are expected to die within six months due to a terminal disease, and willingly administer the lethal dose themselves.

Back when California’s assisted suicide law was first implemented the public was assured that the vulnerable would be protected from undue influence or manipulation, which might persuade a person to take the life-ending option.

Additionally, doctors who refused to be involved in the deliberate snuffing out of human life were allowed to opt out.

However, left-wing legislators chipped away at the safeguards that were in place, and eventually conscience provisions that allowed physicians to avoid participation in the killing of patients were stripped away.

Now new legislation has been proposed by a California state senator that will allow an individual to choose to undergo doctor-assisted suicide without having had a terminal diagnosis.

The bill would permit individuals with various conditions and maladies to choose the life-ending alternative, even if potentially effective treatments are available.

It would also allow lethal drugs to be delivered intravenously, thereby eliminating the previous requirement that the lethal drugs had to be self-administered.

And here’s the topper. The proposed legislation would also permit those who are not California residents to hurry on over to the state and schedule their very own personal demise.

Sadly, California’s Democratic supermajority in the legislature gives the proposed bill a good chance of becoming law.

Despite being the antithesis of the Hippocratic Oath, leftist advocates of the so-called right-to-die ideology consider death by doctor to somehow be “health care.”

For those desiring assistance with the self-killing process, the previous requirements of having a terminal disease and possessing the appropriate mental capacity, needed to be struck; this according to a so-called fact sheet released by the sponsor of the proposed legislation.

The fact sheet also describes assisted suicide in a most Orwellian way, calling it “aid-in-dying medicine.”

As Europe and Canada have demonstrated, when the facilitation of death becomes a supposed treatment, it gives insurers, both private and public, a perverse incentive to deny health care and promote self-exit.

There have been numerous instances of individuals being coerced, convinced and even guilted into opting for assisted death.

In an episode of the iconic TV series The Twilight Zone called “The Obsolete Man,” a librarian is determined by the futuristic totalitarian state to be obsolete.

His occupation and his belief in God are enough justification to end his life.

In trademark fashion, host Rod Serling narrates the following at the beginning of the episode:

“You walk into this room at your own risk, because it leads to the future, not a future that will be, but one that might be. This is not a new world, it is simply an extension of what began in the old one. It has patterned itself after every dictator who has ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time. It has refinements, technological advances, and a more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom ...”

The death by doctor procedure obliterates the precept that life is sacred.

When life is no longer considered sacred, a utilitarian society in which individuals are disposable at the whim of the state can be ushered in.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you your life isn’t worth living.

The One who made you and loves you says it is.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.