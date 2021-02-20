Fearful, Sermonizing, Stuffy — Legendary Rush Was None of These

I lost a dear friend three days ago.

This is the way so many of us feel.

I heard Rush Limbaugh’s debut show and was hooked from the start.

Unique doesn’t begin to describe the sound coming out of my car’s AM radio.

It was bold minus the fear, brilliant minus the stuffy, and uplifting minus the sermonizing.

While challenging me to think outside the Drive-by Media box, El Rushbo helped me to sort out my own worldview, solidify my positions, and formulate original ones.

As a student of the Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies, the Doctor of Democracy was at my side each day to coach, prod, and affirm me in my own personal Relentless Pursuit of the Truth.

A Real Man, he showed me that you can sit in a Prestigious Attila the Hun Chair yet still remain a Harmless Lovable Little Fuzzball at heart.

A Living Legend, he modeled for me how to handle adversity with grace, transforming obstacles into advantages with a wave of our Father’s hand.

A Way of Life, he provided me with the inspiration to always look for the next hill to climb and to always strive to make the next dream come true.

The All Around Nice Guy would routinely tap into his boyish mischievous side, making sure that I would enjoy every minute of the three hours he shared each day.

America’s Truth Detector taught me how to absorb a potshot and return the favor with a nerf ball that would bring a foe to his or her knees.

When The Most Dangerous Man in America took to the Golden EIB Microphone, he made it safer for me to express my beliefs, attitudes, and opinions, knowing that the attacks would come, but so would the victories.

Maha Rushie stood by the two greatest presidents of my lifetime, Ronaldus Magnus and Donald J. Trump, heralding them when others were reluctant, and never missing a chance to stick up for friends and champion his and my heroes.

In my 33-year-long joyride with America’s Anchorman, I had more fun than one human being should be allowed to have.

Miss you my friend. May God’s peace be with you till we meet again at the EIB Mansion in the Sky that was made just for you.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor.