Targeting Justices Affirms Liberty Is in Freefall

The United States Supreme Court has just suffered an unprecedented attack on its fundamental integrity. A draft opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito and relating to the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health case, has been made public.

An investigation is currently underway to try and determine the individual or individuals who are responsible for the leaking of the document, which was intended to be held in confidentiality, as it historically has always been, until an official ruling has been reached.

What has taken place is so egregious that words seem to be an inadequate means of conveying the gravity involved. The breach of the High Court’s deliberations is unparalleled. So, too, will likely be the ramifications of the leak as well as the aftermath of violent protests that are being fomented.

The high court’s ultimate ruling in the case, which is still presently unknown, is expected to be finalized shortly and will likely be released at the end of the court’s term.

The past few days have seen even more vitriolic speech and vile behavior piled on top of the dung heap. A group called Ruth Sent Us published six Supreme Court justices’ home addresses, accompanied by a map that outlined the locations of personal residences.

The group scheduled protests in the form of a "walk-by" outside homes of Justices Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Chief Justice John Roberts. Protestors have already staged demonstrations in front of the homes of Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh.

Ruth Sent Us is named for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who actually took the position that Roe vs. Wade was ill-reasoned law.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki initially failed to condemn the targeting of Supreme Court justices and their families and homes.

When asked specifically for the White House's reaction to the release of justices' addresses for the purposes of supposed protest events, Psaki failed to denounce the tactic and went as far as making statements to minimize the ploy.

When the press secretary finally made reference to the Oval Office, she said, "I think the president’s view is there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across the country about what they saw in that document."

The fact of the matter is interference with the administration of justice in the manner in which it has recently been occurring is illegal.

The United States Code (18 U.S.C. 1507) provides that whoever has the intent of "interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice," or "influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer" and "pickets or parades . . . in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer," may be fined and/or may receive a prison sentence of up to one year.

Pro-abortion rights protests have already become violent.

Protesters in front of the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, California recently clashed with police, resulting in at least one injured officer.

A fire at am anti-abortion organization’s office in Madison, Wisconsin, is being investigated as an arson case. Found inside the building was an un-ignited Molotov cocktail.

For people of the Roman Catholic faith, things have become more deeply disturbing.

Ruth Sent Us has called for the desecration of the most sacred doctrine and personhood of the Catholic Church itself — the physical presence of Jesus Christ in the form of the transubstantiated Eucharist.

Over the weekend protestors descended upon the iconic Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City. As reported by Kathryn Jean Lopez of National Review, pro-abortion activists proceeded to block the front doors of the church, where Catholic believers had gathered together to celebrate Mass.

As they have for the past fourteen years, some of the attendees at the conclusion of the Mass make their way toward a Planned Parenthood clinic, where they engage in a separate sacred practice involving prayers recited with the use of Rosary sacramentals.

On this day, however, police officers advised against the visit to the clinic for their own safety and protection. Despite the warning, a number of the devoted anti-abortion supporters managed to keep the vigil.

Parishioners at Boulder, Colorado’s Sacred Heart of Mary Church arrived at morning Mass only to find that the church windows had been smashed, and the front entry doors had been spray-painted with the words “My Body, My Choice.”

Ruth Sent Us states on its website that it is targeting "six extremist Catholics" who voted against Roe vs. Wade.

The organization spurred on disruptions of Catholic Church services with a posting of a video that depicts its own group members interfering with a Catholic Mass, while dressed in costumes worn on a fictional streaming series.

What the group is calling for is, in fact, criminal behavior.

Federal law, 18 U.S. Code § 247 provides that anyone who "intentionally obstructs, by force or threat of force . . . any person in the enjoyment of that person’s free exercise of religious beliefs" at a place devoted to religious worship, has committed a federal crime.

CatholicVote, a Catholic advocacy group, issued a statement demanding that elected Catholic leaders publicly condemn the group’s supposed protest methods and has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce the law and protect churches from threats.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, called the group's plans "religious bigotry of the worst kind."

In what many are saying is too little, too late, following the past turbulent weekend Psaki released a statement via Twitter that read as follows:

"@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."

The administration has yet to explicitly and directly address the attempts to influence the deliberative process, the doxxing of Supreme Court justices, the targeting of houses of worship, the interference with the free exercise of religion, and the efforts to intimidate those with opposing viewpoints through the use of fear tactics.

All are an egregious affront to the Constitution.

And one more affirmation that liberty itself is in freefall.

