There Is Only One True God and It's Not AI

Certain writings have always been considered sacred.

Such writings are, always have been, and always will be revered and treasured by the people who view them as foundational to their core spiritual beliefs.

Many of those who adhere to Judeo-Christian religious tradition consider the Holy Scriptures to be the epitome of such sacred writings. Furthermore, it is resolutely held by adherents that the writings originate from God himself.

The Jewish people have traditionally maintained a respect for scripture, displaying a reverence so deep that they have seen fit to place the Torah, i.e., the five books of Moses, in a carefully constructed ark.

Whenever the Torah is taken out of the ark and exhibited in the synagogue, veneration is offered and the entire congregation stands for the duration of the devotion.

Christians likewise regard the Bible as a supremely sacred text. Christian liturgies feature ceremonial readings of passages from scripture, and the Christian faith upholds the Bible as the Word of God.

If someone were to propose a fundamental alteration of the aforementioned sacred writings, it would be extremely disturbing and highly offensive to members of religious congregations.

As it turns out someone has done just that: proposed a fundamental alteration of the Holy Scriptures.

Yuval Noah Harari, a contributor and adviser to the World Economic Forum, is pushing a new global Bible, one that would purportedly be AI-generated.

When Harari was being interviewed by journalist Pedro Pinto in Lisbon, Portugal, he touted AI as different from all other technologies, because, in his words, it is "the first technology ever that can create new ideas."

Harari went on to compare and contrast AI with an age-old innovation, saying, "The Gutenberg printing press printed as many Bibles as it was ordered to do. But it could not write a single new page."

He added, "AI can do that. It can even write a new Bible."

"In a few years, there may be religions that are actually correct," he opined.

What he meant by "correct" is left to the imagination.

In any event, he seemed to be attempting to describe a socially acceptable scripture that would be suitable for a supposed one world religion.

He asserted that "throughout history, religions dreamed about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a nonhuman entity."

It goes without saying that people of faith already know the authentic non-AI Bible already has a supreme author who is far beyond human.

Harari has made it perfectly clear that he is no fan of the Bible or of its adherents.

In an interview with Google, he disparaged Christian beliefs, including the pinnacle belief of the Resurrection of Jesus, which he proceeded to characterize as "fake news."

A few years ago Harari wrote a commentary in The Globe and Mail that was derisive of the Bible.

"Centuries ago, millions of Christians locked themselves inside a self-reinforcing mythological bubble, never daring to question the factual veracity of the Bible ...," he wrote.

He again linked faith-based beliefs to "fake news."

"I am aware that many people might be upset by my equating religion with fake news, but that's exactly the point. When 1,000 people believe some made-up story for one month, that's fake news. When a billion people believe it for 1,000 years, that's a religion ..."

He belittled those who view the Bible as sacred, stating that "billions of people have believed in these stories for thousands of years. Some fake news lasts forever."

In a column for the British newspaper The Guardian, Harari blamed the Bible for environmental problems.

"It's possible to trace a direct line from the Genesis decree of 'fill the earth and subdue it ...' to the Industrial Revolution and today's ecological crisis," he wrote.

In the very book that Harari disparages, the words of Holy Scripture warn about those who view themselves as God.

Google co-founder Larry Page once shared with Elon Musk that he hoped to build an AI superintelligence that would be a "digital god."

Many elites see AI as a path to becoming godlike.

The advent of a superintelligence, which would exceed present human intellectual capacity, would evidently be heralded by Harari and many other globalists as a defining moment.

Harari envisions the future of humanity as containing people who become new types of beings infused with a supposed technologically superior intellect.

He explained that individuals such as these would be "almost like gods."

The key word in Harari's musings is almost.

Pray that he doesn't have to find out the hard way that there is, always has been, and always will be one true God.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.